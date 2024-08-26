Dubai, UAE: Zaecy, a trailblazing new brand in the athleisure industry, has launched with a mission to inspire individuals in the UAE to lead active, fulfilling lives. Zaecy will operate at the intersection of fashion, function, and sustainability to make health a deeply individual experience amidst a steadily growing environment for fitness and movement in the region.

The athleisure market in the UAE for men alone is projected to hit a CAGR of 4.89% over the next five years, with an estimated $339 million in revenue[1] already clocked by the segment in 2024. There is a rising sentiment for fitness and health in the region, fueled by government initiatives like the National Sports Strategy - 2031[2] and the Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2023.

Zaecy’s product range, for both men and women, will serve this growing community in the UAE. Having begun solely with an ecommerce focus, Zaecy now intends to get fitness into every household through an omnichannel presence. Zaecy was founded by Parvathy Achyuth, who drew inspiration from her personal journey of overcoming societal pressures related to body image and turned it into a brand dedicated to empowering others. The brand’s ethos is built around challenging existing stereotypes that athleisure, as a fashion segment, is only for certain body types. Inclusivity - of body types and of the spaces in which people can wear athleisure - will be at the centre of all of Zaecy’s apparel, explained Parvathy.

"While social media often sets standards for fitness and health, the reality is that our bodies can change for many reasons. Zaecy represents more than just activewear; it embodies empowerment and self-love," Parvathy shared. "We want people to stay active in their own ways, while feeling at ease and confident in their bodies. Each person’s body is unique, and only they can determine what truly works for them and what their health journey is."

The brand’s vision is to redefine athleisure, particularly for women, by creating garments that are not only stylish but also highly functional and versatile; the products are designed to effortlessly transition from the gym to other contexts of people’s daily lives. Extensive research and development has gone into finding the most premium sustainable fabrics that will offer versatility in terms of style, colour, and body types.

Aside from being in line with the region’s wellness initiatives, Zaecy is also looking to play its part in Dubai’s sustainability initiatives like the D33 agenda[3]. The brand is actively developing upcycling initiatives, such as transforming waste materials and excess stock into tote bags and other reusable items.

“Zaecy is more than just a brand; it’s a commitment to doing better for our planet and the people who inhabit it,” Parvathy added. “We’re proud to offer products that our customers can feel good about, knowing they’re making a positive impact. Our goal is to establish Zaecy as a leader in the athleisure industry, recognized not only for our products but also for our unwavering commitment to sustainability and social good.”

Zaecy’s growth plans in the UAE will involve both the B2C and B2B markets, with an offline retail presence already established. The brand will feature in upcoming fitness events with a focus on building strong relationships with consumers and industry partners. In addition to its direct-to-consumer offerings, Zaecy also plans to provide uniforms for industries such as hospitality, education, and fitness in the long term. This expansion into the corporate sector aligns with Zaecy’s mission to promote wellness and sustainability across all aspects of life.

