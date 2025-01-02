Zada Developments announced new project in the Egyptian real estate market. The ceremony was classified as one of the most prestigious events for launching real estate companies in 2024, thanks to the quality of the organization and the absence of inappropriate show segments, which reflects the company's professionalism and its keenness to present an image befitting its name and position.



Youssef Adel Ragheb Al-Obaidi, Chairman of the company, confirmed that Zada aims to achieve the highest investment return for customers by providing carefully studied projects, adhering to implementation specifications, and delivery dates, in addition to focusing on management and operation standards, which are the most important stages of the success of any real estate project.



Mohamed Awad Habib, Head of the Commercial Sector, pointed out that the company's first project is the "Lake Yard" project, which is being built on an area of 4,000 square meters in the distinguished services area in the northern expansions of 6th of October City. The project is distinguished by its strategic location between the Gamal Abdel Nasser and Boulevard axes, in a densely populated area that lacks commercial projects managed with international quality.



Awad added that the company did not put the project up for sale until more than 50% of the concrete works were completed, confirming the quality of design and implementation. The unique architectural designs were developed by ADC, the company's strategic partner, to ensure the project's distinction and compliance with all operating specifications.



Zada Developments contracted with specialized companies to ensure the project is operated according to the highest quality standards, with an emphasis on implementing, delivering and operating at least three projects during the first five years. The "Lake Yard" project is a distinctive option for Egyptian investors abroad, as it provides the possibility of inspecting the unit before contracting, in addition to the approaching delivery date within only 18 months.



Project Details



Basement: includes garages, warehouses, and other facilities.



Ground and first floor: Commercial shops with areas starting from 43 meters at prices starting from 110 thousand pounds per meter.



Second floor: Medical clinics with areas starting from 42 meters managed by Tashawar Company.



Third floor: Administrative offices with areas starting from 45 meters at prices starting from 65 thousand pounds per meter.



Payment methods: starting from 10% down payment, with plans up to 10 years without interest.



Youssef Al-Obaidi announced that the company owns a distinguished land portfolio in West Cairo, where it is working on preparing a residential project in New Zayed City and another commercial project on Dahshur Link Road. These projects will be announced upon completion of the first phase of sales of the "Lake Yard" project.



Al-Obaidi stressed the company's commitment to providing the highest standards of design and implementation, while adhering to delivery dates, which consolidates its position as a leading company in the Egyptian real estate market.