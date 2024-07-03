Z7 Communications, the region’s leading luxury communications, digital, and events agency has been appointed to represent Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island, the all-inclusive, all-exclusive five-star resort.

Located on the pristine, sparkling white sands of Saadiyat Island, overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is where exclusivity and luxury define every experience, every time. A palatial resort with a Mediterranean design, the hotel connects the centuries-old traditional Arab culture with its oriental court gardens and extensive water features.

With 288 rooms and suites and 12 exclusive villas, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island offers 12 distinct dining destinations, including four a la carte restaurants covering a range of cuisines from Japanese to Italian. The resort boasts a range of unique facilities, including a sprawling pool complex, its very own waterpark, a well-equipped gym, tennis courts, the Rixy Kids Club, as well as the largest spa on Saadiyat Island with an impressive Turkish hammam and wellness centre, offering relaxation and fun for couples and families alike.

“We are delighted to welcome Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island, a landmark destination in the UAE capital, to Z7’s portfolio of luxury hospitality clients. We look forward to supporting the resort’s growth across the GCC, working closely with the hotel team to deliver excellent hospitality, that will make a lasting impact both within the region and beyond.”

-Zeina El-Dana, Founder and CEO of Z7 Communications.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Z7 Communications I rixos@z7communications.com

