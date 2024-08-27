Yuze, a leading UAE-based fintech, has secured a $30 million investment from Osten Investments to drive its expansion into new markets. This funding will enhance Yuze's mission to provide advanced financial solutions to SMEs and independent professionals beyond the UAE.

The investment will accelerate Yuze's plans to offer tailored financial services to underbanked businesses, supporting global financial inclusion initiatives. Osten Investments' confidence in Yuze underscores the fintech's potential to transform the financial landscape in new emerging markets.

Yuze’s digital platform offers a suite of financial services, including business accounts and card programs, through partnerships with banks and financial institutions. Aiming to empower up to 1 million SMEs and professionals in the next five years, Yuze addresses their unique financial challenges with modern tools and 24/7 online support.

Rabih Sfeir, Founder and CEO of Yuze, stated: "The partnership with Osten Investments marks a pivotal moment in our journey. This investment not only validates our mission but also enhances our ability to expand beyond the UAE and improve our offerings. Our goal is to remove the barriers that SMEs and independent professionals face in accessing financial services, and we are making significant progress towards that. We are working towards setting new industry standards and advancing financial inclusion for all."

Osten Investments expressed strong confidence in Yuze's vision and approach. "We are excited to support Yuze in their quest to offer unparalleled financial services to SMEs and independent professionals in new markets," commented Obid Adilov, Managing Director of Osten Investments. "Our investment reflects our belief in Yuze's innovative solutions and their potential to drive significant impact in financial inclusion. Yuze is not just a fintech creating a platform; they are fostering a movement towards a more inclusive financial ecosystem for all".

“Through our innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, we are complementing traditional banking products and providing MSMEs with the tools and support their need to thrive in today's competitive landscape” said Dilmurod Urunov, Chairman of Yuze. “This investment from Osten Investments further validates our mission and strengthens our ability to deliver on our promises.”

Founded by professionals with firsthand experience in SME banking, Yuze addresses a crucial need in the financial sector. Yuze complements traditional banks and strengthens their capacity to support the growth and success of small businesses and freelancers, through seamless integration with their existing banking infrastructure.

In summary, Yuze's investment from Osten is expected to increase the company's valuation and drive expansion into new markets, empowering SMEs with advanced tools and improved access to financial services in these regions.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: contactus@yuzedigital.com

About Yuze Digital

Yuze is a financial technology platform focused on providing relevant and cost-effective business banking solutions to small businesses, e-traders, and freelancers via partnerships with regulated entities. Yuze simplifies financial management for businesses, enabling them to operate with greater efficiency and ease

https://www.yuzedigital.com