Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Get ready to sizzle, Dubai! Yoko Sizzlers, the beloved hotspot that’s been serving up deliciousness for 25 years, has just opened its third outlet in Barsha. That’s right, folks!

But wait, there’s more! Yoko Sizzlers isn’t stopping at Barsha. Plans are already in the works to expand across the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. So, if you’re a Yoko fan, get excited because your favourite sizzlers are coming closer to home.

This long-standing institution has been specialising in quality sizzlers with servings so unsparing, they’re bound to satisfy even the most ravenous appetites. Take your pick from over 60 sizzler options featuring steaks, lamb, chicken, seafood, lobsters, and veggies. For a lighter bite, there are also soups, salads, mini-meals, and sandwiches. There’s something for everyone on the menu at Yoko Sizzlers.

The new Barsha outlet is spread across a spacious 2,600 square feet, comfortably seating 120 patrons. It also features multiple private dining sections, perfect for families and groups of 6–8 people. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or a big celebration, Yoko Sizzlers has got you covered.

With locations already in Karama and Al Nahda, Yoko Sizzlers is now set to bring its quality and variety to even more fans. Over the past 25 years, Yoko has been part of countless celebrations. Many patrons have celebrated their first and 25th birthdays at the same Yoko outlet in Dubai, making it a cherished part of their lives. The emotions and memories people hold for Yoko Sizzlers are as rich as the sizzlers themselves. It’s not just about serving the best sizzlers in town, it's also about preserving precious moments.

Rayyan Rizvi, MD at Yoko Sizzlers, shares his excitement: "Al Barsha is home to a rapidly expanding residential community, providing a substantial customer base that can benefit from our diverse menu offerings. The area is a bustling commercial and retail centre, attracting a diverse mix of shoppers and professionals who can enjoy our unique sizzlers during their breaks or after work. Additionally, it is conveniently located, making it easily accessible for both residents and tourists. The neighbourhood is close to a very popular tourist destination like the Mall of the Emirates, ensuring a steady flow of visitors who can discover and enjoy our sizzlers."

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Barsha and dig into some seriously sizzling delights at Yoko’s newest outlet!