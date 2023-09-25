Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – In a visionary move to bolster Bahrain's tech ecosystem, YK Almoayyed & Sons, one of the Kingdom's most esteemed business conglomerates, is thrilled to announce a 2-year corporate alliance with Reboot01, he first-of-its-kind on-campus coding institute in the Kingdom. This partnership exemplifies YK Almoayyed & Sons' unwavering commitment to investing in the future of Bahrain's digital landscape and aligns with the ambitions of the Economic Vision 2030.

In this monumental partnership, YK Almoayyed & Sons will provide internship opportunities for students within its esteemed organization, enriching their academic endeavors with invaluable practical industry exposure. Beyond this, the students stand to gain from the vast reservoir of expertise held by YK Almoayyed & Sons’ seasoned professionals, who will offer their mentorship, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry challenges. Furthermore, YK Almoayyed & Sons will actively consider these promising graduates for employment opportunities within their diverse business verticals. Moreover, to further immerse these students in the world of tech innovation, the partnership will introduce a series of bespoke projects and hackathons, granting students a platform to apply their fresh ideas to tangible business scenarios.

Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed , Director, reflecting on this strategic alliance, commented, "Our collaboration with Reboot01 is not just a corporate agreement; it's a testament to our belief in Bahrain's youth and the digital future they represent. As a part of our commitment to the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030, we are eager to play an active role in shaping the next generation of tech leaders."

Adding to the sentiment, Reboot01’s Managing Director Yanal Jallad noted, “From the very first meeting, I was confident that YK Almoayyed & Sons understood the strong impact that Reboot01 can have on the Kingdom’s digital landscape and the lives of Bahrainis who join the institute. I would like to thank Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed and his team for their tremendous support and for their commitment to helping us achieve Bahrain’s digital transformation goals.”

This partnership is a significant stride in the realization of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. As the Kingdom pushes for a tech-inclusive economy, this milestone partnership between YK Almoayyed & Sons and Reboot01 symbolizes the harmonious blend of education and industry that is pivotal for such transformative growth.