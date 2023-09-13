Kuwait City - Yiaco, one of Kuwait’s most prominent healthcare services providers, has forged a strategic partnership with LEAN, Kuwait's leading cloud service provider, to strengthen its business continuity capabilities and bolster its cybersecurity measures.

Yiaco has taken proactive steps to enhance its infrastructure by leveraging LEAN's comprehensive suite of cloud services, including their ransomware-immune Backup as a Service (BaaS) solution. This solution equips Yiaco with a reliable and robust system that ensures seamless recovery of critical data, applications, and systems in the event of a disaster, enabling uninterrupted service delivery to patients and clients.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with LEAN for our cloud services and data backup needs," said (Yiaco's Representative.) "As a healthcare organization committed to delivering superior care. It is essential for us to maintain operational resilience. We are confident that with LEAN's support, we will have the peace of mind to focus on our core mission."

With this partnership, Yiaco can rely on LEAN's expertise to respond and recover quickly in times of crisis. In addition, the adoption of LEAN's cloud services aligns with Yiaco's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and leveraging the advantages of the cloud to streamline operations, improve data management, and enhance collaboration while maintaining the highest levels of data privacy and protection.

LEAN CEO, Mr. Fajhan Almutairi, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to be chosen as Yiaco's trusted cloud service provider. Our comprehensive suite of cloud services will empower Yiaco to optimize their operations, enhance data accessibility, and drive efficiency throughout their organization."

Yiaco's partnership with LEAN is a testament to the company's dedication to robust cybersecurity practices. Additionally, LEAN's ISO certification ensures that rigorous security standards are upheld, providing additional layers of protection against cyber threats. With LEAN’s cloud services, including robust data backup capabilities, Yiaco can safeguard sensitive patient data and preserve the trust of their stakeholders.

About Yiaco:

YIACO Medical Company was established in the year 1953 as a sole marketing agent for many multinational research-based pharmaceutical manufacturers. YIACO quickly grew with the boom in Kuwait’s own national growth and development, diversifying and expanding into other healthcare services such as Homecare Medical Equipment & Hospital Supplies. Through its many years of operation and experience in the medical field, YIACO’s reputation of excellence precedes its name. A name that has come to mean undisputed market leadership in the area of medical care, unparalleled sales and services, as well as innovative state-of-the-art technology for the medical and healthcare fields.

YIACO is composed of three main divisions that cater to the various needs of Hospitals, Pharmacies, Health Care Centers and private clinics throughout Kuwait. This is accomplished through each division and its respective professional staff of Biomedical Engineers and Marketing Personnel. YIACO medical also has an effective on-time distribution and delivery network that is second to none.

About LEAN:

LEAN is a Kuwait-based cloud service provider specializing in Virtual Data Center and Data Protection services. The company's goal is to empower local businesses of all sizes throughout their digital transformation journey while setting a new standard in customer service.

With its experienced technical team, LEAN strives to achieve the most advanced and flexible solutions to meet its customers' needs.

For more information, visit our website: www.lean-serv.com