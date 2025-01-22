Grows portfolio with an additional 32.7 megawatts-peak of capacity

Publishes second sustainability report and carbon footprint report

Solidifies commitment to Net Zero ambitions across MEA region

Dubai, UAE: Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, today announced its 2024 results, highlighting significant project milestones and sustainability progress.

In 2024, the company added 32.7 megawatts-peak (MWp) to its rapidly growing portfolio. This includes its acquisition of five operating projects in Oman.

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said: “In 2024, Yellow Door Energy commissioned 27 solar power projects across the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and South Africa. Our swift project execution reflects the exceptional collaboration amongst our teams and contractors, and aligns with the Net Zero ambitions of governments in the region. I extend my gratitude to all who contributed to accelerating the Just Energy Transition. We look forward to unveiling even more projects and reaching new milestones in 2025.”

As part of its efforts to drive a sustainable future, Yellow Door Energy published its second sustainability report, titled “From Promise to Progress: Our Journey Towards a Just Energy Transition”, detailing its initiatives and progress in this space. Alongside this, the company issued its second carbon footprint report, underscoring its commitment to decarbonizing its operations.

The company’s achievements were recognized with six prestigious industry awards, including the Excellence in Solar Project Management award from SolarQuarter and Bahrain’s Al Bilad Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in the Environmental Excellence category.

As part of its ongoing thought leadership and community development initiatives, Yellow Door Energy’s team conducted seven educational workshops for students across the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan and South Africa. Notable initiatives include:

Project Daw in Jordan – Co-funded by Actis Acts, this program delivered free training to 20 Jordanian youths on solar power system design, installation and maintenance. It also provided a solar power system to a community center in Mafraq free of charge.

– Yellow Door Energy hosted 20 secondary-level school students for an educational tour at its solar power plant at City Centre Bahrain.

With over 350 MWp of projects in operation, under construction, in planning or awarded, Yellow Door Energy continues to lead the solar sector in the region. Its projects are developed through innovative solar leases or power purchase agreements (PPAs), enabling business owners to transition to solar power and significantly reduce electricity costs without incurring any upfront capital expenditure.

The newly commissioned solar power plants feature 61,500 solar panels, utilizing rooftop solar, ground-mounted solar and carport solar applications. More than 550,000 person-hours were dedicated to building the solar power plants, all completed with zero recordable incidents. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to rigorous quality, health, safety, security and environmental (QHSSE) practices and their strict implementation across all its projects.

To date, Yellow Door Energy’s operational projects in the region have generated 842,000 megawatt-hours of clean electricity, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 328,000 metric tons. This achievement supports the Net Zero and clean energy ambitions of governments in the countries where the company operates.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contribute to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

