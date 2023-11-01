Dubai, UAE – Yazle, a global digital media company specializing in innovative and creative digital advertising, partnered with Dentsu to work on Mastercard’s Gamers8 campaign that not only pushed the boundaries of performance but also supported sustainability efforts. Yazle adopted groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology from SeenThis.

Using SeenThis's adaptive streaming, to the campaign saw a reduction in data transferred to devices during this year’s edition of the event by an astonishing 23% compared to running creatives of corresponding quality using conventional technology. This reduction is not just a statistic; it is a meaningful contribution to sustainability. By avoiding the release of 399 kilograms of CO2e emissions into the atmosphere, which translates to 7% in creative delivery emissions, Mastercard achieved a notable 6.88% reduction in its carbon footprint. This is equivalent to curbing 6,871 KM driven by a passenger car or 109,756 fully charged phones. This impressive environmental impact demonstrates how Yazle’s expertise in digital advertising, along with SeenThis's adaptive streaming technology, supports Mastercard’s commitment to sustainability.

“At Mastercard, we are passionate about building a sustainable world that works for everyone. Recently, we pushed forward our deadline to achieve net-zero emissions across our operations from 2050 to 2040 in line with our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint. We believe in the power of technology to influence a greener tomorrow for ourselves, our partners, and the markets we serve. Through our work with Yazle and Dentsu, we are ensuring that we conduct our business in a responsible and sustainable way,” said Mustapha Kassem, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Middle East, and North Africa, Mastercard.

Through the utilization of adaptive streaming technology, brands can efficiently deliver captivating content while simultaneously lessening the environmental impact, compared to running creatives of corresponding quality using conventional technology. This innovative streaming technology provides advertisers with the means to curtail data consumption without sacrificing video quality, leading to a substantial decrease in carbon footprint. This aligns seamlessly with the UAE's Year of Sustainability initiative, highlighting commitment to eco-friendly practices and responsible content delivery.

“At Yazle, we are empowering brands to forge a sustainable path forward, where innovation and responsibility converge. Together, we are redefining success, where achieving sustainability goals is not just a choice but a strategic imperative. In this journey, we do not just follow trends; we set them. We measure impact, reduce carbon footprints, and engage consumers in meaningful ways. With our unwavering commitment to a greener future, we are not just helping brands reach their sustainability goals; we are propelling them towards a brighter, more responsible tomorrow. The Mastercard campaign is a perfect example of this,” said Jamie Atherton, Managing Director at Yazle.

“Reducing emissions associated within the media supply chain has become an imperative for our industry, and achieving this requires close collaboration across the entire media ecosystem. Mastercard has been a leader in supplier sustainability, and it is really encouraging to see the tangible impact of taking an eco-conscious approach to advertising in this campaign. Having partners like Yazle helps us to not only support our clients on their climate action commitments, but also our own efforts to decarbonize media and achieve our science-based-targets on the journey to net-zero,” said aid Mr. Ramzy Abouchacra from Dentsu.

Overall, the campaign also achieved remarkable results, with a total of 1,847,464 impressions. Notably, it boasted a robust video start rate of 90.9% and an impressive video completion rate of 64.1%, underscoring the engaging nature of the content. Among the various ad placements, the 300x600 unit emerged as the star performer, delivering the highest completion rates, demonstrating the campaign's ability to captivate and retain audience attention.

This successful collaboration between Yazle and Dentsu sets a commendable example for the advertising industry, displaying the potential to achieve business objectives while prioritizing sustainability. Yazle is dedicated to pioneering innovative approaches that benefit both consumers and the environment.