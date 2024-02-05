Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi the iconic water park nestled in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, re-opens on February 5th while proudly commemorating its 11th anniversary since opening its doors to thrill-seekers and water enthusiasts from around the world.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi delivers a bounty of captivating rides, slides, and attractions – six of which can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Those in the mood for entertainment need not miss Yas Waterworld’s immersive experiences and seasonal events such as Ladies Day, Kabayan Nights, and Neon Nights which are guaranteed to add a unique experience with each visit to the waterpark all year long.

Guests in search of a unique thrill need not miss out on the Yas Waterworld Underwater VR Experience - the first-of-its-kind Virtual Reality adventure in the region. Guests can immerse themselves in the enchanting realm of virtual reality beneath the waves, embarking on an unparalleled full-body sensory journey. Whether it’s drifting through ocean depths, gliding down majestic mountain slopes, floating in the vastness of space, or encountering playful seals, guests can explore four distinct and incredible water-themed worlds.

UAE residents are in for a treat when purchasing four Single Day tickets online, they only pay for three with the Family & Friends Offer priced at just AED 885. Groups larger than four persons will receive a further 25% discount on additional tickets purchased in the same transaction, ensuring greater fun and bigger savings for all. The Family & Friends Offer is available to purchase on Yas Waterworld’s website until December 31, 2024.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, operated by Miral Experiences, is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi took home over 60 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently in 2023, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi received the Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events by MENA Stevie Awards and was named Best of the Best Things to Do in 2023 by TripAdvisor. Most recently it received the title of 'Middle East's Leading Water Park' at the World Travel Awards 2023.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

