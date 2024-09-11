Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the region’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, recently launched Yas Island Lounge - a sophisticated space situated at the arrival’s hall of the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport.

Officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations and Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, the lounge aims to provide travellers with a warm and informative welcome to the world-class attractions and experiences Yas Island offers.

This latest addition to Zayed International Airport’s impressive array of facilities further enhances the guest experience providing a seamless transition from arrival to their preferred choice of stay in Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by a dedicated Yas Concierge team, ready to assist with all their holiday needs. The lounge offers a relaxing environment where travellers can unwind after their journey, discover Yas Island’s attractions, book experiences while enjoying complimentary refreshments. Additionally, guests will have access to a selection of retail merchandise and the latest Yas Island Magazine, which features exclusive news, offers and upcoming events, serving as a perfect guide to discovering a world of entertainment options on the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island Airport Lounge will also feature the Yas Explorer Passport, designed to enhance every visitor’s Yas’ experience by encouraging exploration and engagement. Upon picking up their Yas Explorer Passport, visitors can register online via a QR code, allowing them to participate in exciting draws. As they explore various locations on Yas Island, guests collect stamps and earn points, which can later be redeemed for exclusive rewards for adults, kids and even the littlest of adventurers.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Yas Island Airport Lounge to all travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi. The lounge exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional experiences from the moment guests arrive and serves as a welcoming gateway to the wonders of Yas Island. We look forward to greeting travellers with the warmth and excitement that Yas Island is known for.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Miral in bringing this exceptional new lounge to Zayed International Airport, where the Abu Dhabi experience truly begins. This luxurious space, designed to offer a seamless transition into the world-class destination that is Yas Island. We believe in showcasing Abu Dhabi's unique vibrance and warm hospitality from the moment of arrival, and this elegant space serves as a testament to that commitment.”

The Yas Island Airport Lounge is accessible to all guests free of charge and offers a dedicated waiting zone for the Yas Express bus, ensuring seamless connectivity to Yas Island.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/

-Ends-

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit, home to Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ridheema Singh

rrsingh@miral.ae

Rogina Barsoum

rbarsoum@webershandwick.com