Dubai, UAE: Yardscape, one of the UAE’s leading landscaping and outdoor enhancement companies, has released new findings underscoring the powerful impact of professional landscaping on property value, energy efficiency, and buyer perception. As homeowners and investors increasingly look for high-return improvements, landscaping is proving to be one of the most effective long-term investments.

While many property owners focus on interior upgrades, Yardscape highlights that exterior landscaping, when designed and executed professionally, can deliver some of the highest returns in the market. Beyond aesthetics, it enhances functionality, sustainability, and overall liveability.

Yardscape notes that the front yard remains one of the strongest determinants of buyer impression. Clean pathways, healthy flower beds, and well-maintained lawns create instant visual impact, signalling care, maintenance, and quality. Properties with strong curb appeal consistently sell faster and command higher prices, according to industry data.

Professional landscaping can boost a property’s market value by up to 15%, particularly when incorporating high-value features such as patios, outdoor lighting, pergolas, decks, and retaining walls. These elements not only elevate aesthetics but also extend functional living areas, making homes more attractive to buyers and investors. Landscaping projects typically generate an impressive 100%-200% return on investment, making them one of the strongest value-adding enhancements.

“Outdoor space has become one of the most sought-after elements in today’s real estate market,” said Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of Real Estate Development at ASICO. “What Yardscape delivers is not just aesthetic enhancement, it’s strategic value creation. Professional landscaping transforms properties into long-term assets, elevating both lifestyle and financial return,” adds Al Suwaidi.

Strategically placed trees and shrubs also contribute significantly to reducing household energy costs. In the summer, natural shade cools exterior walls and windows, while in winter, shrubs and plant structures help shield the home from harsh winds. Yardscape emphasizes that outdoor features like pergolas, fire pits, and outdoor kitchens have shifted from optional additions to desirable lifestyle necessities.

Landscaping also plays an essential role in improving privacy and safety. Thoughtful placements of hedges, trees, and shrubs create natural barriers that reduce noise pollution, block excessive sunlight, and shield outdoor and indoor spaces. In addition, certain plant choices, such as thorny shrubs beneath windows, can act as deterrents and enhance overall security.

About Yardscape

Yardscape is a premier landscaping company dedicated to creating sustainable, functional, and visually striking outdoor environments for residential and commercial properties. With a strong focus on innovative design and long-term value creation, Yardscape continues to redefine outdoor living across the UAE. Yardscape is part of the ASICO group of companies, bringing the expertise and resources of a leading corporate group to every project.

