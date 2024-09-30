Yango Play, the leading all-in-one entertainment super app, and Samsung Electronics, a global leader in technology and innovation, have joined forces to offer an unparalleled viewing experience as part of Samsung’s ‘Better Together’ regional campaign. This strategic alliance is set to redefine the entertainment landscape in the MENA region.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Yango Play’s mission to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences for content consumers in the MENA region. Samsung’s 2024 Neo QLED 8K TVs, renowned for their advanced features and AI-driven technology, will enable a superior viewing experience of Yango Play’s diverse content library, which includes movies, series, and local Yango Originals.

“Through the Better Together campaign, we are excited to partner with Samsung Electronics to bring an enhanced entertainment experience to our audience. This partnership will enable us to showcase our premium 4K content with unparalleled quality, transforming how entertainment is consumed in the region.” said Walid Kassabji, Chief Marketing Officer at Yango Play. “Our synergy with Samsung aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering immersive and locally relevant content, significantly enhancing the in-home entertainment experience for viewers across the MENA region.”

Yango Play redefines the entertainment landscape as a groundbreaking super app, seamlessly integrating video streaming, personalized music, and interactive mini-games into one platform. Featuring the bilingual AI assistant Yasmina and innovative interactive games, Yango Play delivers a rich, culturally tailored entertainment experience. The partnership with Samsung’s advanced technology enhances this experience further, offering viewers a visually striking journey from the comfort of their living rooms. With Samsung’s AI-powered 2024 Neo QLED 8K TVs, Yango Play subscribers can stream upcoming Yango Originals, including ‘El Ghaleb Ghaleb,’ in stunning 4K detail and clarity.

Omar Saheb, CMO and VP of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Yango Play to bring cutting-edge entertainment to the MENA region. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing exceptional viewing experiences through our advanced 2024 Neo QLED 8K TVs. By combining Yango Play’s rich library of content with Samsung’s leading technology, ‘Better Together’ aims to offer viewers unmatched quality and variety, revolutionizing how they experience their favorite shows and movies.”

Yango Play’s dedication to providing high-quality entertainment is exemplified by its investment in 4K technology. This collaboration with Samsung Electronics not only enhances the visual experience but also sets a new standard for streaming quality in the industry. As part of the ‘Better Together’ campaign, Samsung Electronics unveils a new era of AI-driven TVs, highlighted by the 2024 Neo QLED 8K. With groundbreaking features such as 8K AI Upscaling Pro, these televisions set a new standard for home entertainment, transforming any space into a personalized cinematic experience, and delivering visuals with lifelike clarity and precision.

About Yango Play

Yango Play, an all-in-one entertainment super app, is a pioneering AI-powered entertainment service that combines video, music streaming, and mini-games into a single platform. Launched in the GCC, it offers a seamless and comprehensive entertainment experience. Subscribers enjoy a vast selection of video content, including beloved classics and exclusive new releases, spanning movies and TV series from the Middle East, Turkey, and Hollywood, all presented ad-free and in high quality. Additionally, the app features an innovative music stream that personalises recommendations to match user preferences, blending international hits with regional favourites. Available on both Google PlayStore and iOS App Store, Yango Play stands out for its diverse content library and personalised entertainment experience. For more information about Yango Play and its offerings, visit https://play.yango.com/?lang=en

Stay in the loop with the latest content by following Yango Play on social media:

Facebook: Yango Play

Instagram: @yangoplay

Twitter: @Yango_Play

TikTok: @yangoplay

YouTube: Yango Play Channel

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com