Yango Oman, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has partnered with Zumr, a leading fintech platform, to offer its partner drivers access to interest-free, short-term financial assistance across Oman. This new initiative is designed to provide a vital safety net for drivers facing unexpected financial challenges, helping them stay on the road and maintain their livelihoods without disruption.

Drivers operating on the Yango platform can now apply for financial support of up to OMR 120 through Zumr, with a flexible 12-month repayment plan. The program is a part of Yango’s broader efforts to foster a more supportive environment for its partner drivers, equipping them with the resources needed to continue serving the community. The initiative has already seen significant engagement, with 215 drivers registering during the trial phase and 173 receiving a total of OMR 21,760 in financial support.

“Our partner drivers are the backbone of what we do at Yango, and we deeply value the vital role they play in our success," remarked Sheikha Ambuali, Country Manager of Yango Oman. "The response from the trial phase reinforces how critical this venture is for drivers. The program will help reduce some barriers that might otherwise hinder their ability to participate fully in the workforce. We’re proud to be able to offer this kind of support.”

Naseeb Al-Saadi, a partner driver with Yango, shared how the program has helped him: “I have benefited from the financial assistance and received support twice. These advances were incredibly helpful. I was able to repair my car, which significantly improved my performance at work. Now, I can work more efficiently.”

Zumr was selected for its simple, user-friendly platform that streamlines the application and approval process, making financial assistance easily accessible to drivers. With a hassle-free interface, it offers a practical solution tailored to their needs. Yango is dedicated to creating a more stable environment for drivers, offering not just competitive earning opportunities but also valuable resources that contribute to their overall well-being.

Eligible partner drivers can register for this program through the Zumr platform at https://zumr.om/accounts/signup/. To learn more about Yango Ride in Oman, download the app at https://yango.com/en_om/.

