Yamamah, the UAE-born mobile application dedicated to the global endurance riding community, officially partnered with the Fédération Equestre Internationale in a move that will enhance the sport's following, understanding, and experience across the globe.

As a leading digital platform within the endurance community, the Yamamah App delivers real-time competition data from events around the world. Through this collaboration, Yamamah now integrates publicly available FEI data with its existing live coverage into a single, comprehensive destination for the endurance community.



Users will be able to track FEI competitions in real-time, including updates to loop progresses, average speeds, eliminations, and key performance indicators. For increased integration, FEI athlete and horse profiles, along with their qualification statuses and historical results, will be made available through a clean, intuitive mobile-first interface designed especially for the endurance discipline.

Yamamah was founded in 2017 out of a deep connection to the sport and a belief that technology could strengthen transparency, engagement, and understanding within endurance riding.

“When we launched the Yamamah App in 2017, it began as a passion-driven initiative inspired by the UAE’s equestrian heritage and a belief that technology could better serve the endurance community,” said Rashid Alabbar, UAE-based entrepreneur and founder of Yamamah.

“Our vision has always been to build a homegrown platform that brings endurance closer to fans, athletes, and officials through transparent, reliable access to horse data, rankings, and live results in one place. The endurance community’s strong adoption of Yamamah has validated this vision, and partnering with the FEI allows us to scale our impact globally.”

“Highlighting the value the application brings to the sport, FEI Director of Endurance Christina Abu-Dayyeh said, “By making structured, reliable data easily accessible, the Yamamah App transforms the way fans follow the sport. The information provided through the app fosters informed discussions, strengthens transparency, and helps build a knowledgeable, connected community that truly appreciates the complexity and excitement of endurance riding.”

By consolidating live results, historical performance records, and detailed horse and athlete data into one platform, Yamamah places the same analytical tools used by professionals directly into the hands of the wider endurance community. Whether following a local race or an international championship, users can now engage with the sports in real time, anywhere in the world.



“For the FEI Technology team, this partnership with Yamamah goes beyond simply sharing data; it’s about creating a single, trusted source of real-time intelligence for the global endurance community,” FEI Director of Technology Operations Gaspard Dufour said.

“Crucially, the collaboration also showcases how smart partnerships can expand the reach of public resources, improve transparency, and reduce fragmentation. It sets a new benchmark for how technology can make a sport more accessible, engaging, and strategically informed, benefiting everyone from the casual fan to elite competitors.”

Today, the Yamamah App hosts more than 7,000 FEI events across 62 countries and has become an indispensable tool for athletes, officials, and enthusiasts worldwide. It is available on iOS and Android platforms and continues to grow as the obvious digital companion to endurance riding, merging technology, heritage, and sport into one seamless experience.