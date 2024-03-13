Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and its mobile satellite services arm, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, are set to showcase a wide range of innovative next-generation satellite communications solutions during Satellite 2024.

The four-day conference in Washington DC runs from 18 to 21 March and brings together industry leaders with key governmental decision-makers in satellite and spacetech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other disruptive technologies. Yahsat and Thuraya are rapidly strengthening their position as industry pioneers with their blend of competitively priced, high-performance advanced solutions and services. Today, they are already looking to the future to develop solutions that will have an even larger transformational and disruptive impact on space technology innovation, particularly with Direct to Device (D2D) and Internet of Things (IoT) at the forefront. These proactive efforts have helped the Yahsat Group to attract a host of partners for critical communications and space technology projects.

Senior executives from the Group will share their knowledge and expertise with other leading industry experts on three panel discussions. Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director Designate of SPACE42, the new entity expected to arise from the proposed merger between Yahsat and Bayanat to create an AI-powered space technology champion, will take part in a panel discussion on “How AI Empowers Global Satellite Connectivity”. Jassem Nasser, Chief Business Development Officer of Thuraya, will join a panel debate entitled “Are satellites making progress in their ultimate mission to close the digital divide?”. Both panels are due to take place on Monday 18th March, the first day of the conference. Meanwhile, Andrew Cole, Chief Financial Officer of Yahsat will provide his insights the following day by participating in a panel on “New strategies to secure financing for future systems”.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to experience a wide range of exciting solutions including Thuraya’s IoT devices which target various sectors including farming, fishing, and logistics. The main products that will be exhibited during the event are the following:

SKYPHONE by Thuraya - The world’s most powerful consumer smartphone with satellite connectivity the first universal D2D Android smartphone with satellite voice and SMS capability.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “We are pleased to participate in this year's Satellite 2024 event in Washington, where we will be prominently featured as a key player in one of the industry’s foremost events. Satellite 2024 provides us with a platform to showcase our innovation and share knowledge. We are proud to attend this year equipped with a host of transformative initiatives and solutions as well as share developments on our recently announced D2D strategy – Project SKY. Yahsat’s portfolio of advanced, reliable, and competitively priced offerings has positively impacted underserved communities worldwide through its strong fleet of satellite communications. At this year’s show, we are excited to exhibit our range of next-generation solutions including SKYPHONE by Thuraya, which is part of our D2D strategy to provide smartphone users globally with satellite connectivity.”

Visitors will be able to see Yahsat and Thuraya’s solutions at our stand no. #2903 during Satellite 2024, in Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC from 18 to 21 March.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Note

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, visit www.thuraya.com