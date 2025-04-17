UAE – XS.com, the global leader in FinTech and financial services, is set to take center stage as the Titanium Sponsor of Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025, scheduled for April 23-24 at the prestigious Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

The event will gather top industry experts, investors, and traders from around the world for two days of high-level networking and innovative sector discussions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA stated:

“We are thrilled to have XS.com on board as the Titanium Sponsor of the Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025. Their dedication to enhancing the trading experience aligns seamlessly with the vision of our event. Together, we aim to create a dynamic environment for all participants.”

Leveraging its team's expertise, the global multi-asset broker will showcase next-generation trading solutions. XS.com 's representatives will be on-site to connect with attendees, offering actionable insights and innovative approaches to modern trading.

Shadi Salloum, MENA Director of XS.com, commented on the company's participation:

"We are excited to be the Titanium Sponsor of Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025, a prestigious event that brings together the best minds in the financial world. Supporting this event aligns with our vision of reinventing the trading landscape through technological prowess, industry cooperation, and client-focused solutions. XS.com, as a key player in the region, recognizes the UAE’s vital role in the global financial ecosystem and remains committed to its growing market. We look forward to meaningful conversations that drive progress and create real value for traders and investors."

The global multi-regulated broker invites visitors to Booth #41 for an exclusive look at its advanced financial solutions, in-depth market insights, and direct engagement with top trading experts. The agenda will also include expert panels, interactive product presentations, and strategic networking sessions, providing traders with essential tools to navigate today’s competitive financial markets.

Fueled by innovation, integrity, and a passion for client success, the multi-award winning broker is transforming the trading experience for investors across the globe. By participating in Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025, the multi-award-winning broker solidifies its mission to revolutionize financial education and pave the way in groundbreaking innovation.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About HQMENA

HuanQiao MENA (HQMENA) is dedicated to connecting businesses and facilitating investments in the region. Specializing in cross-border trade and market expansion, HQMENA organizes key conferences and trade missions that promote economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Leveraging its extensive network, HQMENA plays a vital role in fostering strategic partnerships across these areas.