Dubai — XPANCEO, a Dubai-based deep tech company developing the next generation of computing via smart contact lenses, presents its latest technological advancements at GITEX Global 2024. XPANCEO aims to redefine the human-tech relationship by uniting all applications, health monitoring, and SuperVision features in a single Extended Reality interface. The company places a strong focus on advancing technologies such as the development of novel 2D materials as thin as an atom, nanorobotics, and nanophotonics.

XPANCEO’s dedication to research is supported by its ranking as the No. 1 Corporate Research Institution in Western Asia for 2023 and one of the Top 3 Research Institutions in the UAE, according to the esteemed Nature Index. XPANCEO has also received accolades such as the Best in Business Award for Healthcare and the Photonics Middle East Brilliance Award for its contributions to healthcare and optics technology.

Initial testing of a fully functional smart contact lens prototype is scheduled for late 2026. Currently, the company is showcasing prototypes demonstrating individual features that will eventually be integrated into a single device.

Among the newly introduced prototypes is the Smart Contact Lens for 3D Imaging. This lens allows users to view and interact with 3D content without the need for glasses, positioning visuals within the environment in a more immersive way. Attendees at the event were able to experience how the technology functions firsthand, offering a glimpse into its potential applications in media and entertainment.

Another innovation presented was the Smart Contact Lens for Data Reading, which demonstrated wireless data transmission capabilities integrated directly into the lens. This technology enables real-time interaction with data, allowing users to control the lens and receive information, such as biometric data, from embedded sensors. Visitors had the opportunity to interact with the lenses and test the technology, receiving data directly from the smart contact lens to their phones.

In addition to the new prototypes, XPANCEO enhanced previously introduced lenses specifically for GITEX Global. The Smart Contact Lens for AR Vision offers superior image quality while consuming minimal power—between 1-3 microwatts, 100-300 times lower than conventional AR glasses. Attendees could view the image displayed by the lens without needing to wear it. Another advancement was the Smart Contact Lens with Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Sensor. Tested on a custom eye model, this lens has demonstrated a 50% increase in the effectiveness of measuring this parameter, which is vital for detecting early signs of glaucoma.

XPANCEO's participation at GITEX Global reflects the company’s growing presence in the MENA region. The unveiling of these new smart contact lenses underscores XPANCEO’s continued focus on integrating cutting-edge research into practical, real-world applications, particularly in wearable technology, healthcare, and XR.