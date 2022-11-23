Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Xebia, the IT consultancy and software development company with offices in Dubai, has acquired Netlink Digital Solutions Group (NDS) from Netlink Software Group America (Netlink). The IT organisation has its headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

NDS is a leading Low Code digital transformation service provider primarily for the OutSystems platform, which radically simplifies application development and delivery.

Xebia’s interest in Netlink Digital Solutions is two-fold, the first being NDS’s complete end-to-end digital transformation services focusing on low code (DevOps, Quality Assurance (QA)/Quality Control (QC), and managed services), and the second is the company’s mature and strong OutSystems practice.

With over ten years of experience delivering services on the OutSystems low code platform, NDS currently has the highest number of certified OutSystems professionals globally.

They have won the partner of the year award four years in a row and numerous other technology and innovation awards. NDS is also one of the few OutSystems partners able to provide certified OutSystems training. To date, NDS has trained and certified over 700 OutSystems professionals globally.

Commenting on the new acquisition, Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia, said: “Netlink Digital is an authority in OutSystems space and has delivered transformative solutions for enterprises worldwide. Partnering with Netlink Digital will allow us to do what we do best; provide innovative solutions to our current and prospective OutSystems customer base.”

Sandeep Makwana, President at Netlink Digital Solutions, said: “We are super excited to join forces with Xebia and the potential this partnership unlocks for us. Together with Xebia, we will be stronger and more agile in building and delivering cutting-edge Low Code solutions while driving value for our current customers. This strategic partnership greatly expands our ability to expand and deliver Low Code expertise closer to our customer’s locations worldwide.”

NDS offer a full suite of services, including digital transformation services, information technology consulting, application development, low-code and DevOps expertise, QA/QC and managed services.

-Ends-

About Xebia

Xebia is an IT Consultancy and Software Development Company that has been creating digital leaders across the globe since 2001. With offices on every continent, they have helped 250 companies globally embrace innovation, adopt the latest technologies, and implement the most successful business models. To meet every digital demand, Xebia is organised into multiple service lines.

These teams have in-depth knowledge and experience in Agile, DevOps, Data & AI, Cloud, Software Development, Security, Quality Assurance, Low Code, and Microsoft Solutions. In addition to high-quality consulting and state-of-the-art software, Xebia Academy offers the training that modern companies need to work better, smarter, and faster. Today, Xebia continues to expand through a buy-and-build strategy. We partner with leading IT companies to gain a greater foothold in the digital space.

Find more information on how Xebia is driving innovation at www.xebia.com

Media Contact

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com