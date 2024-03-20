John Crane and X-NOOR, the world-class renewable energy platform, have reached an agreement to develop a mix of rooftop and car parking solar projects at John Crane's regional headquarters facility in Dubai

This agreement secures a total generation of 15 GWh over 10 years.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: X-NOOR, the joint venture between X-ELIO, a Brookfield company and global leader in the renewable energy sector, and DUTCO, a reputable infrastructure, energy, and construction conglomerate with extensive regional experience, has announced a Solar PV Lease Agreement with John Crane Middle East FZE. John Crane is part of Smiths Group PLC, a global industrial technology company listed on the FTSE 100 Index.

The 10-year lease agreement between X-NOOR and John Crane Middle East FZE will secure an annual generation of 785 MWh, marking a significant step toward John Crane’s net-zero targets. The Solar PV panels will be located on the rooftop and car park of the company's regional headquarters in Dubai.

Jesús Gutierrez, General Manager of X-NOOR, stated: "We are delighted to have successfully closed our agreement with such a relevant company as John Crane. This project represents X-NOOR’s commitment to invest and support the development of renewable sources that can help our global and regional customers in their journey to net zero while providing clean and affordable energy. By implementing solar power in the heart of the UAE, we are contributing to sustainable growth and reducing carbon emissions.”

Amjad Alqaqa’a, John Crane Vice President, Sales MEA, stated: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with X-NOOR, a trailblazer in renewable energy. Their commitment to supplying John Crane Middle East FZL with clean, sustainable power for the next 10 years aligns seamlessly with our vision for a greener future and John Crane’s overall journey to net zero.”

About X-NOOR

X-NOOR is a world-class renewable energy development platform operating in the GCC.

X-NOOR´s goal is to establish itself as the premier provider of sustainable solar energy solutions, driving economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting the region´s ambitious renewable energy targets. The company focuses on partnering with industrial and commercial customers to decarbonize their business operations and allow them to optimize their electricity costs while reducing their overall emissions footprint.

About John Crane

John Crane is a global leader in mission-critical technologies for the energy and process industries and an innovator in rotating equipment, encompassing mechanical seals, couplings, filtration systems and cutting-edge asset management and digital diagnostics solutions. Blending a rich legacy of innovation with a commitment to service excellence, we've enabled our customer’s reliable and sustainable operations for over a century. While recognizing the role of traditional energy, we are pioneering solutions that enable cleaner alternatives, crafting a vision for a sustainable energy future. Our extensive global presence underscores our promise to customers, with over 200 service centres in 50 countries. With £1 billion in revenues in 2023, we are an integral pillar of Smiths Group plc, an FTSE 100 listed company dedicated to improving our world through smarter engineering.

