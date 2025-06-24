Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,300 hotels across more than 95 countries, proudly announces the opening of its newest five-star resort: Wyndham Alanya. Nestled along Türkiye’s scenic Mediterranean coast, the newly built resort invites guests to experience a blend of modern luxury, family-friendly amenities, and authentic local charm.

Located just 20 kilometers from Alanya’s vibrant city center, Wyndham Alanya is perfectly positioned for a peaceful retreat or a base to explore Antalya’s most beloved resort destination. The hotel features 188 beautifully appointed guest rooms, ranging from standard to deluxe, superior, accessible rooms, and a luxurious king suite all designed to meet the diverse needs of travelers.

From leisure-seekers to adventure enthusiasts, every guest at Wyndham Alanya will find something to love. The resort offers:

A full-service spa complete with a salt room, steam room, and traditional Turkish bath

Indoor and outdoor pools ideal for both relaxation and recreation

A state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and basketball courts for active guests

Four on-site restaurants, showcasing both local and international cuisines

An Ideal Stay for Families

Wyndham Alanya embraces its role as a destination for travelers of all ages, making it an ideal choice for family getaways. Dedicated children’s play areas and baby cot options ensure younger guests are well taken care of. For a memorable experience, families can enjoy gondola tours around the property; a unique activity that combines fun, relaxation, and a touch of adventure. Helping to make travel seamless, the resort also offers convenient airport and beach shuttle services, reflecting Wyndham’s commitment to comfort and accessibility for every guest, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or with family.

"With Türkiye set to welcome over 70 million international visitors in 2025, we’re thrilled to introduce Wyndham Alanya to our growing portfolio ahead of the busy summer season. This outstanding property caters to a wide range of guests, from families and couples to business and leisure travelers, with its diverse amenities, scenic location and thoughtful design. Our partnership with Cebeci Group reflects a shared vision to deliver high-quality hospitality experiences and support the continued growth of Türkiye’s tourism sector."

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

“With its rich history, natural beauty and world-renowned beaches, Alanya has a very special place in our country’s travel industry. With the opening of Wyndham Alanya, we are expanding the opportunities for holidaymakers in our region with high added value. We offer world-class hospitality to our guests, with the brand recognition, global scale and expertise of Wyndham.”

- Ahmet Cebeci, CEO, Cebeci Group

A Stunning Setting for Events and Celebrations

In addition to leisure stays, Wyndham Alanya is equipped to host weddings, corporate retreats, and special celebrations. With a meeting space that accommodates up to 270 guests and a picturesque garden overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the resort delivers both functionality and flair for event planners seeking a memorable venue.

All Wyndham hotels in Türkiye and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

