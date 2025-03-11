Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with 25 global brands and approximately 9,300 hotels, continued to drive momentum across Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA) in 2024. The Company executed 83 contracts and opened more than 50 hotels (adding over 6,400 rooms), driving landmark expansion across the region—including France, India, Spain, Türkiye, and Portugal.

The region’s growth contributed to Wyndham’s 5% year-over-year growth of its global development pipeline to a record 252,000 rooms. The EMEA region also achieved strong RevPAR growth of 10% in 2024. Underpinned by its Owner First™ approach to franchising, Wyndham’s growth continues to underscore its strong reputation and long-term commitment to delivering success for its franchisees and owners. Inclusive of last year’s additions, the Company now has approximately 680 hotels throughout EMEA, representing approximately 93,000 rooms, including 14 properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and 23 in the United Arab Emirates.

"Wyndham's strong momentum in 2024 underscores the strength of our diverse brand portfolio and growing regional demand. We continue to strengthen our presence in key markets across EMEA where we lead while expanding into high-growth segments such as extended stay, branded residences as well as reinforcing our position in midscale. At the same time, our growth in the upscale segments with Dolce by Wyndham expanding across Europe and new destinations like France, India, and the UAE, presents exciting opportunities for our business partners. As we continue to grow, we’re focused on delivering long-term value in line with our Owner First strategies while meeting consumer demands and providing exceptional experiences for travellers."

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham’s growth across EMEA in 2024 reflects the company’s strategic expansion in key markets, leveraging strong brand recognition and increasing demand for diverse offerings. As International tourist arrivals are expected to grow in 2025, the Company remains focused on strengthening its presence in high-potential destinations.

Growth highlights in 2024 include:

Building on an Industry-Leading Presence in Türkiye

The largest international hotel company in the Türkiye with ~120 properties across 40+ cities, the Wyndham and its hotels are well positioned to capitalize on the country’s projected influx of over 70 million international visitors in 2025. Key openings in 2024 include:



Days Inn by Wyndham Alanya

A modern and affordable family getaway along Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast.

Boreas Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

The first Trademark in Ankara offering a contemporary stay in the heart of the capital.

Wyndham Garden Cambasi

A stunning slope-side retreat located in the scenic Black Sea highlands of Ordu.

Strengthening Ramada Throughout the Middle East and South Asia

Wyndham strengthened the footprint of its globally recognized Ramada by Wyndham brand in 2024, leveraging its strong reputation to enhance visibility in competitive regions. Notable openings in 2024 include:

Ramada by Wyndham Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Motera

The second Ramada in Ahmedabad, ideally located inside Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ramada by Wyndham Kathmandu Dhumbarai

Modern and upscale with numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites nearby.

Ramada Resort by Wyndham Gilgit

An upscale resort located in the heart of Gilgit’s growing tourism hub.

Capturing Midscale Demand with Ramada Encore

The Ramada Encore by Wyndham brand saw further expansion in 2024, underscoring Wyndham’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for midscale accommodations throughout EMEA. Key openings in 2024 include:

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Konya Karatay

A contemporary, city-centre hotel and Wyndham’s latest offering in Türkiye.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Rajbagh Srinagar

A stylish and serene getaway on the banks of the Jhelum river.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bhiwadi Phool Bagh Chowk

Situated minutes from Phool Bagh Chowk’s vibrant industrial hub.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Viramgam

A modern, full-service hotel in the heart of India’s Ahmedabad district.

Bolstering Dolce by Wyndham with New Premium Offerings

A leader in the upscale and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment, Dolce by Wyndham now has 12 hotels across the region, playing an integral role in Wyndham’s growing upscale portfolio. Notable openings in 2024 include:

Dolce by Wyndham Barcelona Resort

A stunning golf retreat in the heart of Penedès wine country.

Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı

The first Dolce resort in Türkiye, nestled on the Aegean coast.



Complementing the above openings, Wyndham also celebrated multiple notable signings in the EMEA region in 2024. Among some of the highlights:

Expanding in India with Microtel

In collaboration with NILE Hospitality, Wyndham will bring its Microtel by Wyndham brand to India in 2025, opening its first locations this year with plans to open a total of 40 Microtel hotels by 2031. Hotels will be located in Tier-2, 3 and 4 cities.

Building Wyndham’s Presence in Portugal

Strengthening its commitment to Portugal’s thriving tourism sector, Wyndham is working with The Lakhani Group to bring several new hotels to the country under multiple Wyndham brands, including the Wyndham Garden Alentejo Alcácer do Sal, Wyndham Residences Lisbon Loures and the L Hotels Fátima Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The hotels are expected to open in 2025.

Developing Branded Residences

Further solidifying its growing branded residences portfolio, Wyndham has teamed with IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts to introduce the Wyndham Grand La Cala Golf Residences on the Costa del Sol in April 2026. Additionally, in the Mediterranean, the company is collaborating with DKG Development to introduce the first Wyndham Residences in Piraeus, set to welcome its first guests in December 2025, and with Oikos Property Developments to launch the first Ramada Residences by Wyndham in Halkidiki, Greece, in May 2026.

Wyndham’s continued growth in the EMEA region is powered by the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of more than $325 million in innovative technology investments over the past six years, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as a growing member base of approximately 114 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members globally. To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit whrdevelopmentemea.com.

