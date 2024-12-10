DUBAI – Vacationers seeking an all-inclusive getaway to European hot spots like Ibiza and Menorca now have a range of new options to choose from thanks to the recent expansion of a long-term relationship between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Palladium Hotel Group.

Encompassing five all-inclusive hotels, accounting for more than 1,400 rooms, across the Balearics in Spain, the resorts join Wyndham’s Registry Collection Hotels® and Trademark Collection® brands.

“Travelers today want more than a stay; they crave unforgettable, all-inclusive experiences in stunning destinations—and that’s exactly what our expanded partnership with Palladium Hotel Group delivers. Together, we’re redefining all-inclusive travel across Europe, blending Palladium’s local expertise with Wyndham’s global reach to create memorable, accessible luxury for all kinds of travellers.”

Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Enriching Experiences, Iconic Destinations

Soak in the vibrant nightlife of Ibiza or escape to the serene beaches of Menorca, the “Jewel of the Balearics”. Whether its relaxation and rejuvenation or adventure and adrenaline, Palladium Hotel Group’s collection of all-inclusive resorts across the Balearic Islands are designed to cater to travellers’ every whim.

The seasonal hotels—open only from March throughout October—are now available for booking, and give Wyndham Reward members access to even more all-inclusive offerings:

Grand Palladium Select Palace Ibiza, (Spain)

Located on the beachfront of Ibiza, this stunning, renovated hotel within a resort offers global cuisine and endless activities. Savour elevated cocktails and dining across a collection of 12 bars and restaurants, soak in live music and entertainment nightly or add a revitalizing spa day to your stay.

Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa (Ibiza, Spain)

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Ibiza’s beachfront, this hotel—a sister offering to Grand Palladium Select Palace Ibiza—is the perfect place to recharge with friends and family. Unplug at one of the resort’s pools, take in a game of tennis or simply unwind in a plush room or suite offering sea views and private Jacuzzis.

Palladium Hotel Cala Llonga, Trademark Collection (Ibiza, Spain)

Situated in the tranquil surroundings of Cala Llonga, this adults-only resort sits near a dreamy, white-sand beach with stunning views of the Mediterranean and tree-covered cliffs. Guests can enjoy a leisurely getaway—taking in breakfast with a view or sipping a cocktail while relaxing on a Bali bed. For those looking to practice self-care, the resort offers a gym, paddle yoga and more.

Palladium Hotel Palmyra, Trademark Collection (Ibiza, Spain)

Located in San Antonio, this hotel is the perfect adults-only getaway for those looking to take in the action of the area, whether they are exploring the bars and nightclubs along the Sunset Strip or island-hopping aboard a catamaran. From a buzzing pool with music and games to live entertainment, DJ sessions and evening shows, there’s something for everyone. The resort also offers a variety of accommodations including rooms with beach views, two-floor bungalows and more.

Palladium Hotel Menorca, Trademark Collection (Menorca, Spain)

Resting on the beautiful Balearic Island of Menorca, this resort is in a prime destination near the Arenal d’en Castell beach. Fully renovated, it offers guests bright rooms and suites with natural materials and a modern, Mediterranean design. With a unique selection of activities perfect for people of all ages, guests can enjoy several pools, yoga, karaoke, dance classes and more.

The expanded collaboration in Europe, further bolsters Wyndham’s rapidly growing all-inclusive portfolio which, including these hotels, has grown to become one of the largest in the industry with approximately 60 resorts globally. The two companies first started working together in the summer of 2022.

“In the last two years, our relationship with Wyndham has quickly proven itself to be one of our most valuable. Expanding to include parts of our European portfolio is a natural next step and underscores our continued trust in Wyndham and the power and potential we see in our strategic commercial alliance.”

- Sergio Zertuche, CSMO, Palladium Hotel Group

Registry Collection Hotels and Trademark Collection hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

