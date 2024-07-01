Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it has been named an overall leader, product leader, innovation leader, and market leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ 2024 CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass report published on June 3, 2024. The report is based on KuppingerCole’s evaluation of 24 leading vendors in the consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market, also known as customer IAM. WSO2 is making a reprint of the report available for download here.

Since the previous CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass was published in 2022, the range of use cases for CIAM has notably expanded from business-to-consumer (B2C) to a range of business-to-business (B2B) models.

According to the 2024 KuppingerCole report, “Historically, the “C” in CIAM was generally assumed to stand for consumers. CIAM first evolved to meet the demands that consumer-facing applications have that are functionally different from workforce/enterprise IAM. These are still the largest types of use cases that CIAM solutions cater to. However, CIAM systems have been adapting to B2B customer scenarios as well. Some vendors report that the B2B CIAM segment is growing faster than pure B2C implementations. Moreover, with the many organizations shifting to the Identity Fabrics model, it is necessary that CIAM solutions address both B2B and B2C use cases equally well.”

“We have put a priority on giving our customers the flexibility to support both their B2B and B2C CIAM scenarios to scale business models, broaden their market reach, and speed time to market—all while easily adapting their customer experience for distinct audiences to optimize user engagement,” said Geethika Cooray, WSO2 Vice President and General Manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the overall, product, innovation and market categories of KuppingerCole’s 2024 CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass report. We view it as validation of our commitment to offering CIAM solutions that support enterprises’ increasingly sophisticated digital business models while creating rich, trusted digital experiences that drive customer adoption, loyalty and growth.”

Evaluating WSO2’s CIAM Capabilities

The 2022 CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass report evaluated WSO2’s suite of solutions for IAM/CIAM, including WSO2 Identity Server open-source software, WSO2 Private Identity Cloud single-tenant SaaS solution, and the Asgardeo identity as a service (IDaaS). The report awarded WSO2 the highest ranking, “strong positive,” in four of five categories: security, deployment, interoperability, and usability, as well as a “positive” ranking in the functionality category. WSO2’s leadership across the product, innovation and market categories resulted in the company being named an overall leader in the report.

In evaluating WSO2, KuppingerCole Lead Analyst John Tolbert notes in the report. “Their solutions are designed for developers and as such are very extensible. Any organization that needs a modern, dev-centric CIAM should have WSO2 on their shortlist.”

Enabling Developers to Harness the Power of CIAM

WSO2’s CIAM suite manages more than 1 billion identities each year for businesses and government organizations worldwide. The uniquely extensible, API-driven products enable developers to harness the power of CIAM without being security experts in their preferred environment: on-premises, private cloud, SaaS or hybrid. They incorporate the ability to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints.

Building on the proven B2C capabilities of WSO2’s IAM/CIAM offerings, the newest releases of WSO2 Identity Server, WSO2 Private Identity Cloud, and Asgardeo IDaaS all provide extensive B2B organization management functionality, which uniquely enables organizations to create multiple levels of B2B organizational hierarchies.

To learn more about WSO2’s CIAM solutions, visit www.wso2.com/identity-and-access-management/ciam.

