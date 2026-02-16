DUBAI, UAE – WPP Media MENA, WPP’s global media company, today announced a strategic partnership with Tapper, a preferred traffic quality platform. This collaboration strengthens campaign governance and performance integrity for its clients by independently monitoring and blocking invalid traffic in real-time. The partnership has already yielded significant results for regional telecom leader du, delivering a 13% reduction in Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) and an 8.6% increase in order rate.

In today's performance marketing landscape, ensuring ad spend reaches genuine, high-intent customers is a critical challenge. While native platform controls on Google and Meta are essential, they are not designed to prevent all forms of invalid or low-quality traffic, which can distort performance data and lead to inefficient ad spend.

To address this industry-wide blind spot, WPP Media MENA has integrated Tapper as an independent quality control layer. Tapper’s technology operates alongside existing campaign structures, automatically identifying and blocking invalid traffic sources without disrupting media strategy, creative, or bidding workflows. This ensures that client budgets are directed exclusively toward genuine users, allowing platform algorithms to optimize against cleaner, more reliable data signals.

Case Study: Driving Efficiency for du

In a controlled trial on key performance campaigns for du, WPP Media and Tapper uncovered and resolved several underlying inefficiencies that were not visible within native platform reporting. These included traffic patterns misaligned with targeting, click behaviors unlikely to convert, and low-quality interactions influencing optimization signals.

By deploying Tapper to continuously analyze and filter paid traffic, the campaigns saw immediate and measurable improvements.

Key Results:

13% Reduction in Cost Per Acquisition (CPA)

8.6% Increase in Order Rate

These impressive gains were achieved purely by improving the quality of traffic entering the conversion funnel, demonstrating the direct impact of enhanced data integrity on campaign profitability and effectiveness.

“Our commitment at WPP Media is to drive tangible growth for our clients through innovation and accountability,” said Joseph Elbcherrawy, Client Leadership Director at Mindshare, a WPP Media Brand. “The partnership with Tapper is a perfect example of this commitment in action. By addressing traffic quality at the source, we delivered a significant improvement in conversion quality and overall campaign effectiveness for du. It’s about delivering smarter, more efficient, and more accountable media performance.”

The integration process was designed to be seamless, requiring minimal client-side resources while delivering maximum impact.

“The Tapper solution was easy to implement and required minimal involvement from our internal teams,” commented Samar Alghazal, Senior Performance Manager at Mindshare, a WPP Media Brand. “The fully managed service delivered measurable gains without adding operational complexity, allowing our team to focus on strategic growth initiatives for our client.”

A Commitment to Performance Integrity

This partnership reinforces WPP Media’s dedication to providing best-in-class performance governance. By integrating independent validation of traffic quality, WPP Media improves the reliability of its optimization signals and provides clients with greater confidence in their marketing investments and performance forecasts.

This collaboration is a clear demonstration of how WPP Media is leveraging advanced technology to enable its teams to deliver more efficient and sustainable outcomes for the world’s leading brands.

About WPP Media

WPP Media is WPP’s global media company. In a world where media is everywhere and in everything, we bring the best platform, people, and partners together to create limitless opportunities for growth. For more information, visit wppmedia.com.

About Tapper

Tapper is a leading traffic quality platform that helps advertisers improve the integrity of their performance media. By independently monitoring and automatically blocking invalid and low-quality traffic in real-time, Tapper improves the integrity of performance data and optimization signals, ensuring ad spend is directed toward genuine, high-intent users.