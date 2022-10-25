This partnership expands the relationship established in 2021, when Rosenberg Worley was appointed to complete the detailed engineering of the first commercial scale version of Waterise’s concept.

Waterise’s desalination technology uses an energy-efficient reverse osmosis process that could help meet significant demand for fresh water around the world. Each plant using this technology is expected to produce up to 50,000 m3 of fresh water per day – enough to support a mid-to-large size city – without relying on scarce coastal land areas or impacting local marine ecosystems.

Worley will now support Waterise by providing engineering, project management, and business development services across multiple geographies. This partnership will also use Worley’s global network to help Waterise identify key projects and communities that will benefit from its unique solution.

“Accessing clean and fresh water is a challenge in many parts of the world,” said Bradley Andrews, Worley President for UK, Norway, Central Asia & Eastern Europe. “Demand for this most basic human need continues to increase faster than supply, which is partly driven by growing industrial usage. Worley is well placed to identify where this subsea desalination solution can deliver more sustainable outcomes for both communities and industry. We’ll work with Waterise to deploy this technology safely and effectively at scale.”

Niels Petter Wright, CEO of Waterise, added: “The collaboration with Worley marks an important milestone for Waterise, and we are now taking our technology into the first full-scale plant. Worley will be an important strategic partner for Waterise based on its competence and capacity in both subsea operation systems as well as desalination, and we look forward to the continuation of this partnership.”

