Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, announced a strategic partnership with Shandong Innovation Group (SIG), a fully integrated global aluminium materials manufacturer, and BlueFive Capital, a global investment firm specialising in cross-border business between the GCC and Asia. This tri-partite, signed on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, initiates a strategic effort to optimise global aluminium supply-chain from upstream smelting to high-value downstream products.

This collaboration unites three distinct strengths:

Alba’s unmatched operational scale and experience as the world’s largest smelter on one site.

SIG’s robust capabilities in advanced aluminium alloy manufacturing and material innovation.

BlueFive Capital’s role as a strategic investor in ventures that bridges the GCC and Asia.

This MoU establishes a framework to explore areas of mutual interest including joint investments, knowledge sharing on best practices and the formation of strategic international alliances.

Ali Al Baqali, Chief Executive Officer of Alba, commented: “This strategic MoU with our partners marks a commitment to global resilience and resource security. While we maintain our position as the world's largest single-site smelter, this alliance provides the mechanism to pursue upstream investment opportunities beyond Bahrain’s borders. By securing our raw material flow and expanding our international reach, we are taking decisive action to sustain Alba’s leadership and ensure a robust future for Bahrain's industrial sector.”

Charles Cui, Vice Chairman of Shandong Innovation Group, added: “Shandong Innovation Group is excited to unite our world-class manufacturing capabilities with the smelting leadership of Alba and the strategic vision of BlueFive Capital. This partnership is founded on a shared vision for a more resilient and integrated global aluminium industry, and we are committed to leveraging our ability to both provide access to secure and innovative supply chains for critical materials and share knowledge to set new standards for the industry worldwide.”

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, stated: “Today’s signing lays the foundation for a powerful trilateral bridge connecting industrial leadership, technological innovation, and strategic capital. BlueFive Capital is proud to act as the catalyst for this collaboration in line with our mission to create partnerships that drive not only financial returns but also create new growth pathways for our partners beyond their traditional markets – in this case, creating a new paradigm for cross-border cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and China.”

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2024), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritises the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity management), ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, and a top 1% Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 87% Bahrainis (2024) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, Power Station 5 Block 4 Project, and the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Specifically, Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. Block 4 has increased the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and is reducing the Company’s overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAlTM, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two product series with multiple variations to meet diverse customer needs: one featuring recycled content, and the other integrating verified in-house carbon offsets.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 40 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in October 2025. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA’s Lifetime President and President Awards (10+ Gold Medal Awards), the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $4.4 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients. BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

