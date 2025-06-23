Dubai, UAE – Amaal, the visionary Emirati-founded real estate developer, has officially launched its landmark partnership with automotive design icon MANSORY to co-create the MANSORY Residences, an ultra-luxury residential tower in Dubai. This collaboration marks MANSORY’s first global venture into real estate and architectural design, introducing a new chapter for this renowned brand within the world of high-end living. Valued at AED 1.8 billion, the project reflects both design ambition and market demand for collectable, design-led properties.

Set within Mohammed Bin Rashid City as part of the prestigious Meydan Horizon masterplan, MANSORY Residences will stand tall across 48 floors with a total built-up area of almost 142,800 sqm, offering an exclusive blend of MANSORY’s signature design elements in its interiors from the lobby and bespoke amenities, to VIP parking experiences. The residences will range from one- to three-bedroom layouts and 8 full-floor penthouse residences. The project is currently in advanced design planning and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

“This partnership marks a bold step forward in redefining the standards of luxury living in the UAE,” said Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal. “By partnering with MANSORY, we are bringing a living experience that truly resonates with today’s high-net-worth buyers. Dubai’s luxury property market continues to thrive, with $1.9 billion in sales recorded in Q1 2025 alone, and MANSORY Residences will meet this growing demand for design-led, collectable real estate. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to unveiling what’s to come.”

Designed in collaboration with MANSORY, the interiors merge high-performance aesthetics with elevated residential comfort. Precision detailing and sculptural forms evoke the fluid lines of luxury vehicles, while layered lighting and bespoke material choices, including leather-wrapped furnishings, brushed metals, and custom wood finishes, create a distinct sensory experience. Kitchens integrate concealed mechanisms for streamlined functionality, and bedrooms are shaped by upholstered accents and refined textures. The result is a uniquely crafted space that blends innovation, elegance, and the high standard of MANSORY’s design philosophy.

Kourosh Mansory, Founder of MANSORY, commented: “This project represents a milestone for our brand. Collaborating with Amaal allows us to bring our signature design philosophy into a new space shaped by their approach to luxury. It’s where engineering excellence meets artful living; a softer, residential expression of the bold, distinctive craftsmanship that has defined MANSORY for decades. Our shared vision is to deliver an elevated lifestyle where every detail, from materials to ambience, reflects precision craftsmanship and individuality. This project will set a new global benchmark for bespoke living in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.”

Amaal and MANSORY have created a suite of world-class amenities across three levels, designed to offer residents a lifestyle of comfort, wellness, and high-performance living. A curated selection of premium retail outlets brings convenience to residents’ doorsteps. They can access padel courts and mini golf experiences, indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, separate spa areas for men and women, two infinity pools, an indoor cinema, and dedicated play areas for children. Community zones include exclusive MANSORY lounges, a spacious terrace, creative workspaces, an outdoor multipurpose area, restaurants, and multiple open-air dining zones. The development also includes eight floors of dedicated parking amenities, with two floors reserved for VIP, showroom-style display, and an integrated car elevator ensures seamless access. Exclusive vehicle well-keeping services offer owners peace of mind and pristine care for their prized cars, adding to the automotive-inspired luxury lifestyle.

For the modern homeowner, MANSORY Residences will integrate advanced smart home and automation technologies throughout the tower. Residents will benefit from seamless control over lighting, climate, security, and even parking, designed to enhance convenience, energy efficiency, and daily living.

Beyond the architecture, MANSORY Residences merges design innovation, elite collaboration, and timeless value into a single address. With the UAE now home to 130,500 dollar millionaires and ranked as the 14th largest wealth market globally, real estate remains a preferred vehicle for wealth preservation. For discerning investors, MANSORY Residences is both a lifestyle asset and a future-proof investment.

Apartments at MANSORY Residences are now available for sale. For more information, visit: www.mansory-residences.com

About Amaal

Amaal is an innovative real estate developer powered by the expertise of Ayana Holding. With a commitment to redefining modern living in the UAE, Amaal focuses on crafting residential masterpieces that blend sophistication with modern elegance. Led by Chairman Abdulla Lahej, the company leverages innovative designs, sustainable building practices, and the latest technological advancements to create unique, vibrant communities. Amaal is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of investors and residents alike, setting new benchmarks in the luxury real estate market.

About MANSORY

MANSORY is a world-renowned leader in high-end vehicle individualisation, specialising in the refinement and customisation of luxury automobiles. Founded in 1989 by Kourosh Mansory, the company draws on a deep passion for tradition, craftsmanship, and sophisticated technology, initially focusing on iconic British brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin. Today, MANSORY’s expertise extends to the individualisation of prestigious marques including Porsche, Lotus, Maserati, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Lamborghini, and Ferrari.

With headquarters in Brand, Germany, and a global presence that includes a flagship showroom and workshop in Dubai, MANSORY offers a comprehensive range of services-from complete vehicle conversions and carbon aerodynamic components to ultra-light aluminium rims, powerful engine upgrades, and bespoke interior fittings. The exclusive "MANSORY Bespoke" programme enables the creation of unique, tailor-made vehicles, fulfilling the most discerning automotive desires of its clientele.