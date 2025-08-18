Dubai, UAE: Worldpay® and Mastercard have joined forces to streamline money movement for consumers and businesses in the UAE through Mastercard Move. Through this collaboration, Worldpay Push-to-Card solution will enable a wide range of fast, seamless domestic and cross-border payouts to cards from gig economy payouts and insurance claims to remittances and withdrawals of crypto proceeds, supported by Mastercard’s robust security services and infrastructure.

Consumers will benefit from quicker access to funds, while businesses will gain more efficient disbursement capabilities – all without the need to share banking details. The solution also allows Worldpay’s merchants to leverage their acquiring flows to fund payouts, simplifying operations and reducing reliance on multiple providers.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to building a digital ecosystem by providing seamless payment options that cater to diverse customer bases and use cases. With Mastercard Move, we’re delivering speed, security, and convenience to Worldpay’s customers in the UAE. This initiative will accelerate the shift toward digital transactions, enhance financial inclusion, and drive innovation in the region,” said Mete Güney, executive vice president, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

“Worldpay plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments globally. As one of the first acquirers in the country to enable Mastercard Move, we’re offering individuals and businesses a fast, secure, and convenient way to send and receive funds. This marks a significant step forward in transforming how peer-to-peer and disbursement payments are made in the region,” said Tausif Ahmed, Merchant Country Leader MEA, Worldpay.

Worldpay has already made the Push-to-Card solution available to merchants in the UK, EU, US, and Australia.

Mastercard Move provides banks, non-bank financial institutions, and their customers, including direct disbursers, with fast, secure money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.

