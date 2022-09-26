Dubai, UAE: The 8th World Green Economy Summit will host several local and international VIPs and a large number of international speakers, officials, representatives of government organisations, major corporates, experts, academicians and leaders of sustainability funding from around the world. The participants will discuss several themes, such as energy, finance, food security, youth, and other topics that accelerate the transition towards a green economy and drive sustainable development.

The Summit is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy on 28 - 29 September 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Summit will be held in conjunction with the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, which is also organised by DEWA from 27 to 29 September 2022.

The 8th World Green Summit brigs together a large number of officials, experts, and specialists from around the world. These include Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of Alliances For Global Sustainability; H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar); HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO, DEWA and Chairman of the WGEO; HE Dr. Muawieh Khalid Radaideh, Minister of Environment, Jordan; HE Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; HE Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt, COP 27; HE Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s Climate Action Champion, COP 27; HE Michal Kurtyka, President of COP 24; Dr. Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE; Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary, UNFCCC; Nigel Topping, High-Level Climate Champion for Climate Action, COP 26; Omnia El Omrani, President Envoy on Youth, COP 27; Dietmar Siersdorfer, Middle East and UAE Managing Director, Siemens Energy; as well as prominent experts and specialists from around the world.

The Summit will also feature a Ministerial Roundtable with about 25 ministers from around the world. These include HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, the UAE; HE Dr. Muawieh Khalid Radaideh, Minister of Environment, Jordan; HE Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, India; HE Dr. Nasser Yassin, Minister of Environment, Lebanon; HE Hussein Makhlouf, Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Syria; HE Ivete Joaquim Maibaze, Minister of Land and Environment, Mozambique; HE Naseer Ahamed, Minister of the Environment, Sri Lanka; and other experts and specialists from around the world.

“The World Green Economy Summit will bring together key decision-makers, experts and specialists to explore avenues to accelerate the transformation towards a green economy. The Summit supports the proactive approach adopted by the UAE in the climate action process to achieve sustainable and comprehensive economic development. The Summit will build on the progress made since the seventh Dubai declaration and the ambitions contained in the framework of the declaration. The eighth Dubai declaration, which will be launched at the conclusion of the Summit, is of great importance, given that the region will host the 27th and 28th sessions of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCC. COP 27 will be held in Egypt next November and COP 28 will be held in the UAE next year. This spearheads our efforts to shape the sustainability agenda by promoting effective adaption and mitigation strategies. The WGES is a key supporter of the UAE’s efforts as well as the global efforts to adopt innovative green solutions, and support sustainable development whilst balancing economic growth and environmental sustainability,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.

“Since its launch in 2014, WGES has succeeded in mobilising global efforts to promote the shift towards a green economy. It has provided a strategic platform to support international cooperation to face global challenges, promote sustainable development and investments in the green economy, encourage adoption of effective policies, plans, and initiatives in this area, and discuss pressing issues including climate change and global warming. WGES helps align energy policies with the Sustainable Development Goals, exchanging views on successful sustainability strategies, systems and policies, and using available opportunities to support the transition to a green economy. WGES brings together a large number of leaders, experts and specialists in various areas related to a green economy and sustainable development,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO.

“The World Green Economy Summit focuses on strengthening cooperation among countries and between public and private sectors in innovation, technology, and finance. It offers an exceptional platform to move forward on green recovery and to discuss the best ways to develop low-carbon economies and combat climate change,” said Abdul Rahim Sultan, Director General of WGEO