Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) was crowned the “Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait in 2023” by UK-based World Finance magazine, holding the title for the tenth consecutive year. The award came in recognition of the Bank continually delivering outstanding Islamic banking products and services, with exceptional customer service.

As one of the world's leading media platforms in the economic and financial field, World Finance has been holding its annual Islamic Finance awards program since 2007. The awards honor several of the most prominent financial and banking institutions globally, based on some of the highest standards and best practices from within the world of business and finance.

After its nomination alongside a curated list of numerous top banking institutions, KIB emerged victorious. The World Finance Awards jury selected KIB based on specific criteria and several factors. KIB was recognized for being a leader in the industry, delivering Sharia-compliant financial products and services, ensuring continued growth and profitability, diversifying personal and corporate banking and finance products, expanding its market presence and coverage, demonstrating corporate governance transparency and disclosure, and supporting dedicated CSR initiatives.

According to World Finance, what truly sets KIB apart is its pledge to building long-term relationships with its customers and unparalleled commitment to customer service quality.

In a statement, KIB expressed its honor and pride to be recognized as the Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait for the tenth consecutive time by a globally reputed body like World Finance. This award is a testament that the Bank has maintained a remarkable consistency in its efforts to provide the best products and services that suit all its customers’ needs, stemming from KIB’s slogan, ‘Bank for Life.’ The Bank also highlighted its accomplishments in the field of investment, its advanced digital banking experience, and its track record in various community initiatives.

Concluding its statement, the Bank dedicated the award to the entire KIB team, saying that the achievement would not have been possible without their commitment and collaboration. The Bank also affirmed that this recognition would fuel its drive to continue meeting the requirements of the banking sector while sustaining its position as a leading banking institution in Kuwait.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.