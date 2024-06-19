Expert surgeons at Saudi German Hospital Dammam skilfully performed a delicate surgery, ending years of pain caused by a large stone in a difficult location within a patient's right kidney.

First, the surgeons conducted a ureteropyelography (study of the ureter and kidney using a radiopaque substance) to meticulously visualise the blockage.

Afterward, through a remarkably tiny incision (less than 1 cm), the surgeons performed a miniaturised nephoscopy to access the stone. Their expertise allowed them to break down the stone with laser precision. Following this, they placed a ureteral stent to facilitate drainage.

The patient's rapid recovery and discharge within 24 hours speak volumes about the surgeons’ remarkable efficiency and expertise.

Previous attempts to remove the stone (2 cm) in the lower calyx of the kidney in another hospital were unsuccessful.

The patient’s remarkable journey embodies the ‘Caring Like Family’ ethos at Saudi German Hospital Dammam, where the Kingdom’s best doctors provide compassionate care, leveraging state-of-the art facilities and technologies.

