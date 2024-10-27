The management of X-Noor team and its Shareholder X-Elio attended the two days show. Wasif Shaikh, CTO led a session on ‘Decarbonisation Pathways for the C&I Sector in KSA’ and participated in a panel discussion

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Having made significant progress toward the region’s renewable energy goals, the premier provider of sustainable solar energy solutions, X-NOOR, took the stage at The Solar Show KSA for the first time. As a joint venture between global solar leader X-ELIO and GCC infrastructure powerhouse DUCTO, X-NOOR’s presence highlighted its strong position in the Saudi market and commitment to advancing renewable energy and decarbonisation.

The Solar Show KSA 2024

Held at the Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Conferences Center, The Solar Show KSA is the largest renewable energy exhibition in Saudi Arabia, attracting key stakeholders from across the energy sector. The event brought together utilities, IPPs, financiers, government officials, and energy innovators to address the region’s energy challenges and future-proof its infrastructure. X-NOOR participated alongside over 300 exhibitors, more than 150 speakers, and 10,000 attendees, contributing to discussions on the future of renewable energy.

Decarbonisation Pathways for the C&I Sector in KSA

Marking X-NOOR’s presence at the Solar Show KSA 2024, X-NOOR’s CTO, Wasif Shaikh, led a session titled ‘Decarbonisation Pathways for the C&I Sector in KSA’, offering valuable insights into the future of renewable energy for the commercial and industrial sectors. During his talk, Shaikh noted key drivers of solar PV adoption in the region, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the growing demand for electricity. The CTO also provided updates on regulatory frameworks supporting renewable energy for C&I customers, emphasising the importance of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and energy efficiency measures in achieving decarbonisation and enhancing sustainability.

Accompanying Wasif Shaikh were Jesus Gutierrez, General Manager of X-NOOR, and the team from X-ELIO, X-NOOR’s shareholder company, who further highlighted their dedication to advancing solar solutions in the Kingdom.

In addition to his presentation, Wasif Shaikh took part in an engaging panel discussion on the topic of ‘Leading the Charge and Breaking Boundaries: The Intersection of Solar and Battery Technology in Driving Change’, alongside four prominent industry leaders.

Jesus Gutierrez, General Manager of X-NOOR, said, ‘It was an honour to be part of The Solar Show KSA 2024 and to share the stage with some of the industry’s leading figures. X-NOOR’s vision of creating a greener and more efficient future aligns perfectly with the goals of this event and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. We were delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the conversation, lend our expertise, and are excited for the future as we continue advancing sustainable solutions in the Kingdom.’

Future Plans

As part of its future plans, X-NOOR also engaged in numerous stakeholder meetings and discussions with potential clients at The Solar Show KSA 2024 to explore upcoming projects that will further solidify its role as a leader in the Kingdom’s renewable energy landscape. Building on over X-Elio’s 18 years of expertise in sustainable energy solutions, X-NOOR remains steadfast in its mission to expand its presence in the Saudi market. Committed to fostering a greener tomorrow, the company continues to implement large-scale zero-carbon initiatives, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s abundant solar resources while adhering to the highest international and regional standards.

