LONDON, UK - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced it will enter the Middle East with plans to open a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic investment marks an important step in Workday's global growth strategy and reflects the company’s commitment to customers, prospects and partners in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.

With a dedicated sales team and local leadership, Workday’s new presence in Dubai will bring the company closer to customers across the UAE and the wider Middle East, helping build stronger relationships and new partnerships.

Workday’s cloud-native platform, with AI at its core, is designed to help organisations manage their most valuable assets—people, money, and now AI agents—with greater clarity and confidence. With the latest wave of innovation launched at Workday Rising earlier this month, Workday is uniquely positioned to help organisations across the region achieve their digital transformation objectives, laid out in the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ and Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ strategy.

Comments on the News

"The Middle East is a dynamic, high-growth market, and establishing a direct presence here reflects the immense opportunity we see," said Rob Enslin, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Workday. "We’re excited to bring Workday — the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents — closer to customers in the region to help them accelerate their digital transformations."

"Expanding to the Middle East marks an exciting new chapter for Workday," said Angelique De Vries-Schipperijn, President, EMEA, Workday. "By opening an office in Dubai, growing our team, and investing locally, we can support more organisations as they transform their HR and finance operations and thrive in a changing world."

