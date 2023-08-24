Dubai, UAE: Womena, the award-winning platform dedicated to creating compelling women-focused content, has launched a relationship podcast series titled "إيه العلاقة؟" (Eh El-E’laqa?), hosted by Mint and Omar Samra. In line with Emirati entrepreneur Elissa Freiha’s vision for Womena, which focuses on stories that inspire social change, the podcast offers a glimpse into how the couple navigates through key relationship matters like boundaries, finances, and intimacy.

The goal of the podcast directed by Womena's Chief Media Officer Amira Salah-Ahmed is to open up a conversation around relationships and change the narrative around existing dynamics between partners. It provides insight into how one couple is trying to live more authentically while forging a self-defined path.

The title "إيه العلاقة؟"(Eh El-E’laqa?) translates to "What's the Relationship?" and aptly encapsulates the overarching theme of the show. The relationship podcast with Mint and Omar Samra explores the intricacies of relationships while challenging partnership norms. Mint is the founder of Egypt’s PoleFit aerial arts school, which was the region’s first ever aerial arts school at the time of launch. Omar is an adventurer, speaker, entrepreneur and the first Egyptian to conquer Mount Everest and the 7 Summits. From tackling subjects such as mental health and breaking gender norms, discussing intimacy and blended families, all the way to managing in-law relationships, the podcast addresses a range of topics that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

The podcast boasts a compelling lineup of episodes, each designed to spark insightful conversations. The show's debut episode was an introduction to Mint and Omar, how they met, and why they wanted to make this podcast. It was then followed by Episode 1 titled "The Conscious Relationship," released on July 31st, that set the tone for a series of thought-provoking discussions. The podcast's inaugural season, consisting of 11 weekly episodes, also includes a bonus Q&A session to engage directly with the audience. Episodes are released every Monday, and 4 episodes are already available on all podcast platforms and Womena's YouTube channel (with English subtitles).

"إيه العلاقة؟" (Eh El-E’laqa?) extends Womena's commitment to creating compelling and inclusive content that inspires people to think differently about the choices they can make in their lives. By amplifying the voices of trailblazing women and men, Womena offers fresh perspectives that celebrate diversity, dismantle stereotypes, and highlight the strength, confidence, and tenacity of its audience.

Elissa Freiha, Founder, and Executive Producer at Womena, expressed her excitement about the podcast's launch, saying, "At Womena, we're not just telling stories; we HIGHLIGHT paths forged by others that challenge norms and inspire change. ‘إيه العلاقة؟’ (Eh El-E’laqa?) is a platform for open and honest conversations around love that pave the way for a more accepting, equal and empowered society.”

Director of "إيه العلاقة؟" (Eh El-E’laqa?) Amira Salah-Ahmed said, “We're grateful that Mint and Omar trusted us with the intricacies of their relationship, the challenges they faced, and their whole journey. When you're trying to do something substantive on a topic like relationships and marriage, especially in our part of the world, it takes a high level of vulnerability because you're talking about things people usually talk about amongst close friends, if that. The more examples we see of people living their lives authentically, the more spaces and conversations it opens up. It's not meant to be a template for everyone to follow, but it's one solid example of how one couple is tackling this kind of relationship in a quickly changing world. We want to start a constructive conversation that might change the narrative around certain dynamics in our society, and to inspire people to live the life they want."

Speaking about the new relationship podcast, hosts Mint and Omar Samra said, "Despite what society may often think, relationships don’t have to look or be one way. We wanted to create this podcast to delve deeper and look differently at topics we mostly take for granted. Through this journey, we hope to inspire others to craft their relationships in a way that works for them, away from societal pressures. We wanted to say that relationships can endure, inspire us, help us grow, and all while maintaining our identity and independence."

Listeners can access the podcast on major platforms and watch all episodes on Youtube, where they are available with English subtitles to ensure a broader reach to audiences both within and outside the region. Through the "إيه العلاقة؟" (Eh El-E’laqa?) podcast, Womena continues to lead the charge in fostering meaningful dialogue and encouraging positive change in the community.

About Womena:

Womena is a feminist media company that creates inspiring and compelling women-focused content to build a lasting impact and inspire change. From documentaries, to articles, podcasts, photography and more, we are taking back ownership of the narrative around our community.

For more information about Womena and the "إيه العلاقة؟" (Eh El-E’laqa?) podcast visit Womena's website https://womena.com/ and this link (to watch or listen)

