Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air has launched new exciting travel opportunities from Abu Dhabi to Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Vienna, Katowice, Catania and Bari. The airline continues to deliver on its promise of providing affordable, hassle-free and sustainable travel for passengers, making travel possible for everyone and contributing to the recovery of the tourism sector in the UAE.

These marvellous destinations provide travel options for passengers from Hungary, Romania, Austria, Poland and Italy to the UAE. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in Arabic, with fares on the convenient schedule starting as low as 289* AED.

Wizz Air’s network contributes to the diversification of the travel and tourism sector in the UAE by increasing Abu Dhabi’s connectivity from Vienna (Austria) in the West to Mattala (Sri Lanka) in the East.

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Group said: “We are delighted to launch new attractive routes to Europe with fantastic ultra-low fares. This is another important milestone for Wizz Air as well as for our passengers in the UAE. Our expanding network out of Abu Dhabi demonstrates our continued commitment to increasing connectivity to the UAE capital and making travel experiences available to people of all ages and backgrounds with safe, efficient, travel awaiting all our customers. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are excited to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Being the operations base of choice for this growing airline is evidence of the solid value proposition of Abu Dhabi International Airport and the business opportunities it presents to customers. We are equally pleased by the addition of new routes by Wizz Air that will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination for leisure and business. We continue to work closely with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and all of our partners to grow their businesses by leveraging our top-flight infrastructure.”

Flights to Bucharest, on Monday and Sunday, started on 27 March. Flights to Vienna started on 28 March, flying both Monday and Wednesday. Flights to Bari started on 29 March with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Starting from 30 March, Wizz Air will fly to Budapest on both Wednesdays and Fridays with an additional frequency on Friday commencing 22 April. In addition, flights to Katowice started on 1 April on Mondays and Fridays. Flights to Cluj-Napoca are starting 07 April on Thursday, and starting from 30 April Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly to Catania on Wednesday.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Salalah (Oman), Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

