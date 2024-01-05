Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, has taken home the award for being among The World’s Top 5 Safest Low Cost Airlines by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings’ World TOP 5 Safest Low Cost Airline award recognises airlines with a fleet of over 50 aircraft, that have excellent safety culture and low incident rates. In making its evaluation, AirlineRatings.com takes into account a comprehensive range of factors that include serious incidents, recent fatal accidents, audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies, profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives, expert pilot training assessment and fleet age. With AirlineRatings’ award, Wizz Air also confirms its global leadership in Safety, along with Sustainability.



About Wizz Air:

Wizz Air, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 195 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 60.3 million passengers in the Rolling 12 months ending 31 December 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022-2023.



