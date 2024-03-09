Amman, Jordan: Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe, has announced special fares for customers affected by Ryanair flight cancellations to Amman, Jordan from three European countries. Rescue fares are available on flights between Amman and Budapest, Milan, Rome and Vienna. The launch underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to ensuring affordable and reliable travel options for its passengers in Europe and the Middle East.

Affected passengers can take advantage of special fares with Wizz Air on flights to and from Amman until 30 April (inclusively). Passengers can book a WIZZ AIR flight which departs within three days prior and three days after their original Ryanair flight. Rescue fares are 29.99 Euros fixed and are subject to availability on each flight. Passengers can make a booking on a dedicated page on Wizz Air’s official website (https://wizzair.com/en-gb/rescue) using the six character booking reference code of their cancelled Ryanair flight.

Serving the Jordanian market since 2013, Wizz Air continues to bring even more travel opportunities for the passengers, providing affordable fares on seven routes from five countries to its customers.

Janos Pal, Wizz Air’s Revenue Officer, said: “Wizz Air is ready to provide customers whose plans have been disrupted by cancellations in Jordan with last-minute affordable travel options. Jordan is an important destination for travelers from Europe, and vice versa, and we want to ensure that customers impacted by Ryanair’s latest route suspensions can keep their important travel plans during this busy period. Wizz Air offers low fares on seven routes to Jordan from five countries, and the regular prices on our flights including additional services, are always a great value. We look forward to seeing new passengers on board our ultra-efficient aircraft very soon”.

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 202 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 60.3 million passengers in 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022-2023.

