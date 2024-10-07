Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is announcing an unmissable ten percent promotion on selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo or Alexandria for adventurous travellers looking to discover culturally rich destinations. Affordable, bright new adventures await, and the exciting promotion is just a few clicks away on the WIZZ mobile app and on WizzAir.com until October 7 23:59 CEST, with huge savings on travel until 15 December 2024.

Dreaming of exploring a new destination while supporting your favourite team? Whether you're a football fan looking to attend the upcoming events, or you are looking to enjoy the winter sun unwinding along the stunning beaches of Abu Dhabi and Alexandria, or exploring the magnificent history of Cairo, this deal is tailored just for you.

* This promotion applies on 7 October 2024 from 00.00 till 23.59 CEST (“Promotional period”). The 10% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. 10% discount applies only on selected flights available on https://wizzair.com and WIZZ mobile app during the Promotional period. Travel between 15 October and 15 December to take advantage of this special offer. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.