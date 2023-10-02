Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE and the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, has announced the addition of its newest aircraft to serve its ever-expanding network. The national airline is ramping up operations to meet high demand, unlocking more affordable travel opportunities for tourists and residents throughout multiple continents.

The additional aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to enhance frequencies and drive ambitious growth into new territories with must-see travel destinations for adventure lovers. The airline serves a plethora of both business and leisure travel destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises across Central Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-fare travel to culturally rich destinations, creating exciting opportunities for people looking for hassle-free travel experiences. The new aircraft will provide an additional thirty thousand ultra-low-fare seats per month, making travel available for everyone and enable us to expand our network with a plethora of incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences. Our exciting recent expansions and additional frequencies highlight the strength and variety of our network and we are proud to liberate lives through affordable travel. We look forward to seeing you on board our new aircraft soon for a well-deserved vacation.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides cost-effective and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Erbil (Iraq) Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 185 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW) in 2020 and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the “Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

