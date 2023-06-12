Dubai, UAE – The wait is finally over! DIFC’s latest gourmet sandwich spot, Wise Guys, is set to launch on Deliveroo starting from 12th June, satisfying all cravings, from breakfast through to dinner.

Since its launch last month, the New York City style no-frills deli has been the talk of the town. Throwing it back to the old school street side shops in the Big Apple, Wise Guys has been dishing up legendary sandwiches, bursting with flavour and fresh fillings all served on freshly baked bread.

Foodies can tuck into a selection of perfectly curated sando’s with the likes of Capo Dei Capi, Wise Guys and La Favolosa on the menu. Hearty salads are also available for those opting for a filling yet healthy meal, where they can pick and choose from a wide range of calorie counted bowls such as the Kale-Romaine Caesar, G.O.A.T. and Vito’s salads. All Wise Guy’s offerings will be available to enjoy in the comfort of home or during busy days at work where the only thing to look forward to is a hearty meal to keep you satisfied.

Heavenly sandwiches are now just a tap away, every day, with Deliveroo from Wise Guys.

Instagram: @wiseguysdubai

Opening Times: 8:30AM till 11:00PM

Address: Gate District, The Marble Walk