Dubai, UAE: WiredScore, the company setting the global standard for technology in the built world through education and certification, has appointed John Hilliard to lead the company’s expansion into the Middle East. John will form an integral part of WiredScore’s wider offering to Middle Eastern real estate developers, landlords, and asset managers in enabling digital connectivity, bolstering the regional real estate sector.

With significant expertise driving growth in the real estate and technology sectors at global businesses, John will be working to identify how to best improve and maintain digital connectivity for buildings across the region.

Commenting on John’s appointment, Tom McClellan, Country Director, UK & Ireland and Growth Markets, at WiredScore, said: “The Middle East is a highly dynamic region, with a range of ambitions across the connected building and broader smart cities space. John’s wealth of experience and his extensive knowledge of both the Middle East and the real estate sectors will support regional clients who want their buildings to align with increasing demands from tenants for future-proofed offices that are underpinned by robust technology and digital connectivity.”

“For real estate developers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and other cities across the region, the demand for a globally recognised, ESG-aligned, digital certification system is evident. John’s appointment is a clear indication of our commitment to the in-region property and construction sector.”

Prior to WiredScore, John led teams at Hassell, the international architecture, design and urban planning firm, with key responsibilities for driving growth across the UK, European and Middle East. He also spent several years working with Arup, a British multinational professional service firm in the built environment operating across 35 countries. In these roles, John was responsible for driving the growth of the company’s commercial property vertical across the UK, Middle East, as well as the USA.

John Hilliard, Middle East Lead at WiredScore, commented: “There has never been a more exciting moment to be involved in the Middle East real estate sector. The size and aspiration of projects across the region is clear: both in terms of sheer scale, but also in the role technology has in the flight to quality that we’re seeing across the Middle East. WiredScore is uniquely positioned to support regional real estate developers in meeting their goals, alongside supporting the broader visions of their national governments.”

WiredScore has two certifications: WiredScore and SmartScore. The WiredScore certification is the global digital connectivity rating scheme, working with landlords to assess, improve, benchmark and promote their buildings. The SmartScore certification defines what smart buildings are, and how to build them, allowing landlords in the world to understand, improve and communicate the user functionality and technological foundations of their assets.