Winvestor Developments has completed 50% of the concrete work for the “I Sheraton” project, the first smart compound in the Sheraton area of Heliopolis, according to the specified schedule, Invest-Gate reports.

This progress reflects the company’s commitment to its credibility with clients and its guarantee of unit delivery on the agreed-upon dates.

Dr. Hisham Ibrahim, Managing Director of Winvestor Developments, emphasized that the company relies on an ambitious investment plan focused on quality and adherence to global implementation standards. He noted that the company aims to provide innovative real estate solutions that meet customer needs while capitalizing on available investment opportunities.

Ibrahim explained that the company plans to complete all concrete work for the project during the first quarter of next year. He mentioned that 70% of the project’s units have already been sold, with a limited number of units remaining in the final phase, along with several units that the company will manage.

The “I Sheraton” project spans 4,650 sqm and comprises four residential buildings in a strategic location opposite Cairo International Airport and Almaza Airport, near Sa’eqa Street and the October Bridge.

The company has adopted an integrated executive vision to deliver a real estate product that meets international standards in design and construction, incorporating the latest technologies and advanced methods to achieve the highest levels of quality while balancing environmental, investment, and community needs.

To pursue the highest quality standards, Winvestor Development has enlisted the help of several strategic partners. Criteria Design Group is providing engineering and architectural consultancy, Ashranda Boutique Hotel is managing the hotel component of the project, and IMS Solutions is offering integrated marketing and investment consultancy. Together, they aim to enhance the project by applying the latest engineering, environmental, and marketing standards.

Ibrahim concluded by pointing out that the company’s remarkable success with the “I Sheraton 1” project prompted the announcement of its new project, “I Sheraton 2,” which will be an extension of the first project. This new development is being created in partnership with IMS Developments, reinforcing the company’s vision of delivering advanced residential projects that meet the aspirations of the Egyptian real estate market.