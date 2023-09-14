Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi’s distinguished lifestyle destination The Galleria Al Maryah Island is proud to commemorate a significant milestone in redefining luxury experiences. Celebrating “A Decade of Luxury” since its inauguration, The Galleria is rewarding guests with the opportunity to win a share of an incredible AED 1 million gift card giveaway. From 14 September to 31 October 2023, guests can combine their receipts to make up AED 500 or more after which they qualify to place their name in the prize draw.

Every day, multiple winners will be selected at random with each walking away with a gift card worth AED 10,000. With 100 winners to be announced, the grand total of gift cards will add up to an incredible AED 1,000,000. The Galleria gift card will empower winners to embark on a shopping and dining spree of their choice, unlocking a world of luxury and style.

The Galleria has an extensive array of exclusive concepts across fashion, dining, entertainment, homeware, beauty and more, creating an unparalleled experience for guests. In commemoration of an extraordinary decade of luxury, brands including Hermès, Chanel, Dior and Cartier are complemented by dining options including Zuma, COYA, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Nusr-Et, while experiences like National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, Zero Latency and the newly opened Game Over Escape Rooms provide unique and diverse options for residents and visitors to the UAE capital.

To take part in the AED 1,000,000 gift card giveaway, guests can just scan and upload their receipts totalling AED 500 or more at www.winatthegalleria.com between now and 31 October to be in with a chance to win.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s A Decade of Luxury celebrations, please visit www.thegalleria.ae.

About The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

About Al Maryah Retail Company

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.