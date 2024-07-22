The wastewater treatment plant solution by Wilo offers intelligent control, regulation and monitoring and ensures process optimisation.

Wilo’s innovative solution also aligns with the UAE’s Water Security Strategy 2036 to ensure sustainable access to water.

Wilo Group, the leading manufacturer and digital pioneer in the pumps industry, uses its latest technology solution, ‘Wilo-TP Control’ for easy management of wastewater treatment. The solution, powered by intelligent control and monitoring features, elevates the safety, efficiency and reliability standards of sewage treatment processes, ultimately contributing to water sustainability.

Currently, there is a rising scarcity of water resources and demand for freshwater, which has created an urgent need for efficient and reliable water purification systems. Amid the region’s growing demand for freshwater, the UAE launched the Water Security Strategy 2036 to ensure sustainable access to water and one of the key objectives of this strategy is to increase the reuse of treated water to 95 per cent.

In line with this strategy, Wilo addresses the growing market demand for efficient solutions by offering its innovative wastewater treatment plant control system, primarily by integrating digitalisation and automation technologies for reliable and sustainable water purification in the Middle East.

Wilo-TP Control is a cutting-edge system that automatically boosts safety and efficiency in biological sewage treatment. The advanced control system ensures process optimisation through intelligent control, regulation and monitoring. The key feature of the solution includes the capability to control almost all relevant procedures and integrate automation, safety and documentation of these processes.

Yasser Nagi, Group Director of Wilo Middle East and North Africa at Wilo Group said: “In the Middle East, wastewater treatment has great importance due to the limited availability of freshwater sources and the growing population of the region. For years, we have been committed to serving communities by tackling water management challenges in the region with our innovative and cutting-edge solutions. At Wilo, we continuously evaluate regional market demands to innovate our offerings with advanced technology, ensuring sustainable solutions for both present and future generations.”

The company’s latest solution, Wilo-TP Control, exceeds market demands by surpassing the expectations of modern water treatment facilities. It confronts challenges arising from urbanisation, need for improved sewage systems, increased energy consumption, population fluctuations and high operating costs in the region.

With its wide array of innovative and sustainable solutions and technology, Wilo continues to support government initiatives and resolve global water challenges.

