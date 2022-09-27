Wilo Middle East, one of the region’s leading manufacturers of pumps and water management solutions, is promoting the UAE’s vision of a sustainable future with its participation at the 24th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2022) in Dubai. The company is presenting its latest smart solutions to educate the region on emerging pump technologies and addressing rising challenges like climate change that are adversely affecting energy and water resources. The exhibition, which is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is being held from September 27 to 29, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

One of the largest events in the region, WETEX showcases the latest technological developments and discusses the newest trends in energy, water conservation, resource conservation, and environmental sustainability. Wilo, in its 10th year of participation, aims to present its latest state-of-the-art solutions and highlight evolving trends and growing concerns relating to water scarcity, wastewater management, and energy efficiency among others, along with key environmental professionals and experts. The company also exhibits its smart pumping solutions at the event, including Wilo-EMUport CORE, Wilo-SiBoost Smart Helix EXCEL, Wilo-Rexa SOLID-Q with Nexos Intelligence, Wilo-Atmos GIGA, Wilo-Actun Opti MS, and Wilo-PuZen Controller.

Yasser Nagi, Managing Director of Wilo Middle East, stated: “Today, governments in the GCC are taking swift and decisive actions in response to the climate emergency, as well as energy and water issues. We recognise WETEX as the ideal platform to showcase our latest technological advancements, that are designed to address these growing challenges and contribute to a green future. We have actively participated in the exhibition for all these years, as we strongly believe that interacting with like-minded individuals can result in the development of innovative ideas and insights that will help build a more sustainable future.”

"Moreover, the event serves as an ideal forum to showcase our state-of-the-art pump solutions, which have been successfully implemented in several significant projects across the UAE. We look forward to establishing effective partnerships at the event, offer guidance, and learn more about the needs of the emerging market trends, given the region's rapid adoption of new solutions in a digitalised world,” he added.

Wilo is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and the company continues to promote the setting of new goals in order to enhance customer efficiency, as well as promote sustainable solutions in the UAE. This is also in keeping with the company’s mission to support corporate and government organisations in their efforts to accelerate sustainable development, by designing and deploying smart, efficient, and sustainable products.

