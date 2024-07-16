UAE - Taqa and WellsX have reached an agreement aimed at reshaping the energy sector by combining the expertise of Taqa with the innovative technologies of WellsX. This partnership seeks to drive unprecedented efficiency, sustainability and growth in the oil and gas industry.

The collaboration will leverage WellsX’s cutting-edge digital ECO solutions and Taqa’s decades of experience in providing top-tier services to the energy sector. Together, they will provide and implement advanced technologies to optimise operations, enhance safety measures, and minimise environmental impact across the entire value chain.

“We are thrilled to join forces with WellsX to pioneer the next generation of energy solutions,” said Rayed Al Eskandrani, Vice President of North Middle East at Taqa. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and sustainability, as we work together to address the evolving needs of the industry. We view it as a strategic initiative aimed at advancing sustainable clean energy development through the utilisation of AI and WellsX’s digital ECO system solution suite. The partnership embodies synergy, enabling the delivery of unmatched digital drilling and well construction solutions to clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader Mena region.”

Positive change

“Teaming up with Taqa presents an incredible opportunity to drive positive change in the energy sector,” said Dr Khaydar Valiullin, Vice President Drilling and Engineering at WellsX. “By harnessing the power of digital technologies, we aim to unlock new levels of efficiency and performance, while also advancing the industry’s transition towards a more sustainable future and continuously leveraging local talents.”

Through this collaboration, Taqa and WellsX are poised to deliver game-changing solutions that will optimise asset performance, streamline and automate operations, and enhance decision-making capabilities for oil and gas companies worldwide.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).