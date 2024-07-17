WELLINGTON - New Zealand could miss its 2035 emissions reduction target, despite being on track to meet climate change goals for 2022 to 2030, a discussion document on the plan released on Wednesday showed.

Its carbon dioxide emissions in the five years to 2035 are expected to be 7% higher than targeted unless changes are made, according to a discussion document on New Zealand’s second emissions reduction plan released by the Ministry for the Environment.

The forecast failure to meet the target is in part due to the centre-right government's removal of a number of its centre-left predecessor's climate policies and fewer trees being planted commercially, the document said.

Another factor cited was the decision by the private owners of New Zealand's aluminium smelter to keep it operating, which has an outsized impact given the country has little heavy industry.

Simon Watts, minister for climate change, said in the foreword of the plan he remained confident New Zealand could achieve net zero emissions by 2050 with impactful actions.

"Our success will rely on our ability to sustainably transition to a low-emissions economy," he said.

The new plan, which is for the period from 2026 to 2030, includes boosting the electric vehicle charging network, investigating carbon capture and storage, increasing renewable energy production, boosting public transport, improving waste management and revitalising the emissions trading scheme.

Chloe Swarbrick, co-leader of the opposition Green Party, called for credible solutions including more investment in public transport, energy efficiency and decarbonisation to meet climate targets.

The public can comment on the plan before it is finalised.

