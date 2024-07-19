MUSCAT: Oman is on course to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, according the dashboard of the State of Sustainable Development 2024 report.

There is positive progress in achieving the 17 goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The results showed that the majority of the goals (11) are on track by achieving at least 75 per cent of the target.

This was revealed during the second voluntary review during the the High-Level Political Forum held at the UN headquarters in New York from July 8 to 17. It reviews implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in which delegations from all UN member states participate, to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the goals and identify policies that enhance progress in the future.

Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy and Head of Oman’s delegation participating in the forum, said in his speech during the session: “Over the past years, Oman has adopted the implementation of a comprehensive and integrated strategy for economic, social and environmental development, guided by Oman Vision 2040, which integrates sustainable development goals into its pillars. Oman Vision 2040 has resulted in an increase in economic growth rates, reduced public debt to safe limits, expanded the umbrella of social protection and enhanced the participation of civil society, private sector and stakeholders in achieving development goals.

He added that Oman has launched many programmes to expand income diversification, enhance financial sustainability, build national capacities, and support the social aspect of development, such as the National Digital Investment Programme to raise its contribution to the GDP to 10 per cent by 2040, the National Financial Sustainability Programme, which includes sustainable green financing initiatives, and the “Makeen” initiative to qualify 10,000 young men and women with digital skills by 2025. The Sultanate of Oman also gives priority to developing governorates, enhancing the role of local administration, and developing services as part of its move towards decentralisation and local development.

He stressed that the Sultanate of Oman is working to achieve 100 per cent comprehensive water and electricity coverage, to ensure the sustainability of these vital services. The Sultanate of Oman is moving towards developing smart cities and sustainable and attractive local communities, with a focus on good housing, sustainable transportation and innovative infrastructure.

He added that the Sultanate of Oman is effectively contributing to addressing global challenges such as global warming and climate change, and has launched several strategies and initiatives to adapt to and mitigate climate change by 2040. The national strategy is being implemented to achieve zero- carbon neutrality by 2050.

He pointed out that the Sultanate of Oman aspires to be a global centre for clean energy. It aims by 2030 for renewable energy to constitute 30 per cent of electricity production and to produce 7.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2050, with investments estimated at about $140 billion.

Dr Al Saqri said this review will open broad horizons for building and strengthening strategic partnerships with all countries and international organisations in a way that enriches the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that despite the challenges, the Sultanate of Oman is moving steadily in the right direction towards achieving SDGs.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).