The multinational technology group Wilo and Borussia Dortmund are expanding their partnership. The long-established Dortmund-based companies have extended their existing champion partnership until 2026. Starting next year, Wilo will also support Borussia Dortmund as a sustainability partner. As part of this partnership, which is initially planned to last three years, the worldwide leading manufacturer of pumps and pump systems will help the sports club to reduce its carbon footprint, among other things. Together, the two partners also want to work on projects worldwide to promote the sustainable use of energy and resources. Both Wilo and Borussia Dortmund are committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations in their business activities. In addition, the partners are involved in humanitarian projects all over the world. One of their projects involves donating mobile water treatment systems (Portable Aqua Unit for Lifesaving, or PAUL for short) for non-profit purposes.

“We are thus consciously emphasising the urgency and relevance of sustainable thinking and action”, says Oliver Hermes, President & CEO of the Wilo Group. “Climate protection is part of our business model and firmly rooted in our corporate culture.” Borussia Dortmund’s Managing Director Carsten Cramer adds: “We’ve been closely linked to Wilo for more than ten years now. We’re looking forward to focussing cooperation even more on such an important objective and thus working together to live up to our social responsibility.”

Wilo has been Borussia Dortmund’s champion partner since 2011. In the past, the cooperation partners have not only been mutually engaged around the pitch, but have also been committed to climate protection – for example, with a tree-planting campaign in Tanzania. “Echte Liebe and Pioneering for You thus combine a vibrant football tradition with innovative solutions and answers for the pressing challenges of our time”, explains Hermes.

-Ends-

About Wilo:

The Wilo Group is one of the world’s leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems for building services, water management and the industrial sector. In the last decade, we have evolved from a hidden to a visible and connected champion. Wilo employs around 8,200 people around the globe today. With innovative solutions, smart products and individual services, we provide the clever, efficient and climate-friendly service of keeping water flowing. We already are the digital pioneer within the industry with our products and solutions, processes and business models.

For more information, go to www.wilo.com

